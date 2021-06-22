Trial set for man accused of obstructing justice in Dillon homicide

A man accused of trying to conceal evidence in a homicide in Dillon rejected a prosecutor’s offered plea deal Tuesday and a judge set the case for trial in late August.

Kerry Samuel Johnson, 56, is charged with felony obstruction of justice for waiting to tell authorities about the January 2020 death of longtime Dillon resident Larry Coon and making conflicting statements about the location of the body.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted and his attorney, Nicholas Hyde, said Tuesday that his client was “not comfortable” accepting a plea deal offered by prosecutor Thorin Geist. District Judge Luke Berger then set the case for trial on Aug. 25.

Sandy Moore, 21, was in a relationship with Coon and admitted strangling him during a heated argument in a house they shared. She pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide last week and faces up to 40 years in prison when Berger sentences her at a later date.

Christina VanDuinen, 24, was also accused of trying to conceal the body and pleaded guilty last week to felony tampering with evidence. She faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced.

Geist and Hyde told Berger they expected Johnson’s trial to take three days.

