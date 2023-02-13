A woman told jurors Monday that a Butte man raped her after a small party at his house in Butte in September 2018. They were both 19 at the time.

The woman says she had been drinking some but suddenly felt “really messed up” and tired after having half a beer that Tracer Lee Croy gave her. She says she had lain down in his bed and he had sex without her consent.

“I repeatedly told myself to move but I couldn’t move,” she said.

Croy, now 23, is being tried for sexual intercourse without consent, a felony that carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence in this case. A jury of seven women and five men is hearing the case, with District Judge Kurt Krueger presiding.

The Montana Standard is not naming the woman to protect potential victims of sexual assault. The trial could last into Thursday.

During opening arguments Monday, defense attorney Ashley Whipple said the woman gave different versions of events that night during separate police interviews and her client was innocent.

“Once this case is submitted to you, once these facts have been brought out on cross-examination, you’re only going to see one victim in this courtroom, and that is that young man seated right there, Tracer Croy,” Whipple said.

Prosecutors say the rape occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2018 — more than four years ago. The investigation and getting DNA results took a long time so charges weren’t filed until September 2020, they say, and it has taken more than two years since then for the case to go to trial.

The alleged victim told jurors that she and a friend were in Deer Lodge and decided to go to party at Croy’s house that night. Croy and three others were there and she drank about five White Claws, an alcohol seltzer drink with about as much alcohol content as a regular beer.

She said she also drank one beer outside and two cups of a mixed-drink but was still alert until she drank half a beer that Croy kept pushing on her. She suddenly didn’t feel well, she said, and went to lie down on Croy’s bed.

He was lying on the other side so she says she took a spot as far toward the opposite edge as possible.

“I was trying not to give him any signals that I wanted sex because I didn’t,” she said.

But she says he took her pants off and started having sex with her and she froze, meaning she could feel but couldn’t move her limbs, including one arm that was above her head.

She said she was finally able to speak, telling Croy to go get her friend. He left the bedroom and returned, said he could not wake up the friend, and resumed having sex with her, she said.

She said she eventually managed to yell for her friend, who came into the room. The alleged victim said she punched Croy on the way out and she and her friend left, getting back to Deer Lodge around 3 a.m.

Croy sent her a text via social media the next day saying he had blacked out and wanted to know if anything happened. The text was shown to jurors, as was the woman’s response.

“Sleep with one eye open f*****. No one hurts me and gets away with it,” her text said.

She said she initially decided not to report the rape because she didn’t want it to get around town.

“Once it gets out it spreads like wildfire and everyone has an opinion on it,” she said. But she told her mother after another day and they went to the hospital and police were called.

She said she declined a rape kit and cervical exam at the hospital because she had bathed twice since the assault and didn’t think any sperm would still be present.

She did give police the pair of underwear she wore that night, and test results ultimately showed it had DNA matching Croy, according to prosecutors. That didn’t mean Croy had intercourse with the woman, Whipple said.

Whipple said transcripts of police interviews showed the woman gave conflicting accounts of how she ended up in in the bedroom in the first place.

She also said the woman was at times uncooperative with the investigation and said an expert witness would testify later that accessible “date rape” drugs set in slowly, take hours to wear off and eliminate memory entirely.

“There is physically no way (the alleged victim) was drugged in the way she described,” Whipple said. “It’s not possible.”

The jury was initially six men and six women but one male juror had to leave for personal reasons. A female alternate took his place.