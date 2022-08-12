Tri-County Fair set Aug. 16-21 in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — The 2022 Tri-County Fair kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Deer Lodge fairgrounds with a full slate of activities for the entire family. However, the 4-H Horse Show will be on Sunday, Aug. 14 beginning at 9 a.m.

“Gold Pans and Cattle Brands” is the theme for the week of activities — with area youth and open class exhibits, 4-H and FFA livestock projects, and special events each day including Ranch Rodeo, Club Boxing, Ramblin’ Rose Drill Team Performances, two NRA Rodeos, Tri-County Team Roping, Pioneer Power Tractor Pull, and more. The Inflatable Adventure Land will be open for children Wednesday through Sunday.

Fair dedicated to Millers

Dave and Candice Miller have been involved in agriculture, education, 4-H and the fair since moving to Deer Lodge in 2005. Dave has been involved in 4-H and FFA his entire life and their children, Tennyson and Emmy were active in 4-H for 8 and 10 years, respectively. He has been active on the livestock market committee and for the last 17 years working in the office during the sale on Friday night as well as loading animals on Sunday morning.

Candice loves being part of anything agriculture and instilling the love of learning in children as a school teacher. Dave enjoys mentoring the youth by teaching and coaching them and loves to see the next generation get excited about agriculture and seeing the impact they too can have on the industry.

A graduate of Montana State University with a degree in Animal Science/Pre-Vet, Dave began his career with CHS in 1996. He continues to work for CHS as the General Manager of Farmers Elevator in Circle. In 2019 Dave and Candice purchased the 45 Barn in Garrison and have been running it as an event venue — mostly weddings —- since then.

They will be honored during the Fair Dedication at 6 p.m. Friday, just before the livestock sale.

Business of the Year – Avon Grange

The Avon Grange, is this year’s “Business of the Year” honoree. Organized by Orin Kendall on July 20, 1940 with 34 charter members, it currently has 62 adult/youth members and two junior members. Many of its members have held offices at the state and national level.

Grange is a nation-wide family fraternal agricultural organization.

Avon Grange has been involved in the Tri-County Fair since the early 1950s. Its members have been Fair Board members, building superintendents, entry judges, and 4-H and open class participants.

The Grange has helped with or sponsored several events to raise funds for the improvement of the fairground buildings and grounds. Again this year they are sponsoring a steak dinner Thursday evening with the proceeds earmarked for improvements to the Grandstand/Exhibit building.

The Avalon Billquist Sewing Machine Award honors the long-time Grange member who was a 4-H member, leader and sewing instructor for many years, and a Tri-County Fair judge and a superintendent. Grange members Marty and Joyce Billquist purchase and donate a sewing machine each year that is awarded to an outstanding 4-H member whose skills and finished sewing products are exhibited at the Fair.