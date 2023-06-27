Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

While Northey Tretheway loved all that the Columbia Gardens had to offer, when asked what stands out in his mind, his answer, well, that just may “shock” you.

Yes, Tretheway loved all the rides. Two thumbs up for the carousel and the bi-planes. As for the roller coaster, well, that ride took first-place honors.

Here’s the “shocker”! The Butte man did, indeed, love those rides, but it’s what he found inside the boardwalk at Paneek’s Carnival Emporium that also sparked his interest time and time again.

Patented in 1900 by the Chicago-based Mills Novelty Co., the electric shock machine was just one of the many features the emporium had to offer. The showcase game appealed to the young and old, and all ages in between, ready and willing to get zapped.

“Grabbing the handles on the box that delivered the shock was always amazing as a kid,” said Tretheway.

It was not all fun and games on the boardwalk because there was food to be had, too. Tretheway, a popcorn connoisseur, enjoyed the boardwalk’s buttery popped kernels more than a few times.

“A close second was the cotton candy,” said Tretheway.

Butte High’s class of 1973, of which Tretheway is a member, made Mining City history 50 years ago. The formal dance of June 2, 1973, would be the last high school prom to be held in the Gardens’ pavilion.

Put on by the junior class, the pavilion was decorated to the hilt, with music from a local band, Tinkle, Twinkle, Plunk and Thump.

“We danced the night away,” Tretheway recalled.

For Tretheway, the playground captured his imagination, what with the cowboy swings, slides, merry-go-round, and umbrella, to name a few.

As a young boy, someone was always there to hoist Tretheway up for the umbrella ride, and he learned quickly to hold on tight to the bars.

Tretheway was off to college when the Gardens closed for good after Labor Day 1973.

“It was a very sad day,” said Tretheway. “The Gardens was an iconic place that everyone in Butte identified with. “

As for the fire that destroyed on Nov. 2, Tretheway remembers it well and was not surprised hearing about the devastating blaze.

“I remember the fire, but the Gardens was already closed,” said Tretheway, “so no, I was not surprised.”