A tree-planting event will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Gray Rock site along the Top of the World Trail.

Participants are asked to park at the East Center Street parking area north of Foreman’s Park at the Mountain Con.

Sponsored by the Butte-Silver Bow Department of Reclamation, Montana Tech Native Plant Program, and Butte Natural Resource Damage Council, the planting is made possible through the Butte Area One Restoration funds.

The project’s goal is to support native species diversification in and around reclaimed areas on the Butte Hill.

“Native, self-sustaining vegetation prevents storm water runoff from causing erosion and potentially transporting mine waste and other contamination to Silver Bow Creek,” said Eric Hassler, director of Butte-Silver Bow’s Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services.

Hassler encourages public participation in this program, which he views as a great example of how remediation and restoration work hand in hand.

Volunteers are asked to bring a trowel, gloves, something to drink and anything you might require for a few hours in the sun and rain. Also, be sure to wear closed-toe shoes. This is a family-friendly event, and children are welcome to participate.

For more details or to sign up as a volunteer, call Abby Peltomaa at 406-497-5045 or email her at apeltomaa@bsb.mt.gov.