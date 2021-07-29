Trash talk over Oklahoma football — or Montana — ends in 8-year prison term

Ulvick took the stand Thursday and said the argument started when the victim said Montana “sucked and this town is a rat hole.” He said he was walking to his hotel room, overheard the Oklahoma man say he was going to kill him, so he pulled out the gun.

He did that out of fear, he said, but never pointed the gun at the victim. He said he never hit him with the gun either but did punch him, kicked him in the ribs, and punched twice more.

He acknowledged that he lied to police about having a gun and saying he had nothing to do with the fight, but said it all started because he was scared. A friend and a boss also testified Thursday, saying the events were totally out of character for Ulvick.

But Shea balked at his claims of being afraid, noting he weighed 245 pounds and was 20 years younger than the victim, who was 59 and weighed 130 pounds.

“And he will have you believe that while holding a gun, he was in fear of this person that was just trying to make it to his room,” Shea said.

She said there had to be serious consequences for someone who could blow up on somebody “just because they didn’t like where they were from or because of what they were wearing.”