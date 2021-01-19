Trandahl seeking withdrawal of Medicaid fraud guilty pleas

Under the plea deal, prosecutors were recommending Trandahl be sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with all but 45 days suspended. She would face years of probation supervision, too, but she can argue for a lesser or deferred sentence.

But under the agreement, Trandahl also agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution for the tax dollars she allegedly bilked from Medicaid, the federal health-care program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled.

“The defendant agrees she has the ability to pay over the course of the sentence in amounts to be determined by her probation officer,” the agreement states.

It was signed by Trandahl last February, but even if Krueger rules against her request to withdraw the guilty pleas, he is not bound by the sentencing recommendations.

Trandahl was initially charged in May 2018 with one count of Medicaid fraud, but prosecutors later added 13 additional counts that included identity theft and tampering with evidence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just before the initial fraud charge was filed, prosecutors dropped remaining charges against Trandahl for allegedly trying to get a client to plant meth and other drugs on her ex-husband, his wife, and the attorney representing him in a long-running child-custody dispute with Trandahl.