Trandahl seeking withdrawal of Medicaid fraud guilty pleas

A Butte mental health counselor is trying to withdraw her guilty pleas to two felony counts of Medicaid fraud, saying she was emotionally fragile and felt bullied by her attorney into accepting a plea deal with prosecutors.
But prosecutors say Dana Trandahl made her guilty pleas last February voluntarily, telling the court she understood her rights and consequences and was satisfied with her attorney at the time, longtime public defender Ed Sheehy.
“The defendant clearly is expressing buyer’s remorse and is now trying to create a false narrative that she entered into the plea agreement with the state under duress …” prosecutors said in a brief filed with District Judge Kurt Krueger.
Krueger held a procedural hearing on the issue Tuesday and set a full hearing for oral arguments and other matters on March 8. But he was clearly frustrated with defense motions and moves that have delayed the case, which began with charges in May and June 2018.
“This matter has been pending for two-and-a-half years,” he told Trandahl’s current attorney, Benjamin Darrow.
Both sides have outlined basic stances on the plea issue in court documents, though Darrow asked for and received another two weeks to flesh out some issues and file an amended motion.
Each fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison but as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop 13 additional felony charges alleging that Trandahl billed Medicaid tens of thousands of dollars for services she never provided and listed people who were never her patients.
Under the plea deal, prosecutors were recommending Trandahl be sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with all but 45 days suspended. She would face years of probation supervision, too, but she can argue for a lesser or deferred sentence.
But under the agreement, Trandahl also agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution for the tax dollars she allegedly bilked from Medicaid, the federal health-care program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled.
“The defendant agrees she has the ability to pay over the course of the sentence in amounts to be determined by her probation officer,” the agreement states.
It was signed by Trandahl last February, but even if Krueger rules against her request to withdraw the guilty pleas, he is not bound by the sentencing recommendations.
Trandahl was initially charged in May 2018 with one count of Medicaid fraud, but prosecutors later added 13 additional counts that included identity theft and tampering with evidence.
Just before the initial fraud charge was filed, prosecutors dropped remaining charges against Trandahl for allegedly trying to get a client to plant meth and other drugs on her ex-husband, his wife, and the attorney representing him in a long-running child-custody dispute with Trandahl.
Those were dropped because the client, 33-year-old Aimee Hardesty, died in March 2017 after the case had been filed. That meant Trandahl could not exercise her constitutional right to confront and question her accuser. Regardless, Trandahl denied any wrongdoing.
The county coroner ruled that Hardesty's death was caused by a seizure disorder. But Hardesty’s mother has since filed a civil lawsuit saying Trandahl caused her daughter severe and emotional distress by trying to coerce her to plant drugs on others. It seeks unspecified damages.
State Medicaid investigators began reviewing Trandahl’s billing practices based on Hardesty’s claims that instead of receiving any actual counseling, Trandahl spent their time talking about her own “family discord” and efforts to regain custody of her children.
Several sessions and contacts were fraudulently billed to the Medicaid insurance of a man who attended counseling sessions with Hardesty in 2016, prosecutors said.
Based on additional complaints, they say Trandahl was billing significant counseling sessions coded “‘without patient present” to several developmentally disabled consumers and child recipients, as well as other clients.
Trandahl now wants to withdraw her guilty pleas, saying she didn’t have enough time to review the volumes of complicated financial and medical information in the case and Sheehy didn’t retain an expert to analyze it.
In court documents, she also says she was under “substantial emotional duress” because a personal friend had died in late January 2020 at the same time Sheehy “forcefully presented” the plea agreement.
“She felt bullied and intimidated and that she had no other choice but to take the plea deal,” her withdraw motion states. “Her counsel knew, or should have known, that she was fragile emotionally and mentally” based on a previous request for a mental evaluation.
She also says there are “significant collateral consequences” to the plea agreement that “were not apparent when made,” including her licensing status as mental health counselor and evidentiary issues in the civil lawsuit against her.
The two prosecutors in the case — Ann Shea for Butte-Silver Bow and Michael Gee with the Montana Attorney General’s Office — said Krueger advised Trandahl of her rights, possible penalties and consequences of the guilty pleas before she made them in 11 months ago.
She was satisfied with her attorney and made the pleas voluntarily, they said in court documents, and was under no duress or threats. A licensed psychologist determined she was competent and understood the legal process and evidence against her, they said.
She also acknowledged terms of the plea agreement and “received a significant benefit" from it, including dismissal of 13 additional felony charges, they said.
Gee told Krueger on Tuesday that the state was "anxious to get to sentencing in this matter." But he said he was also OK with giving Darrow more time to flush out his arguments for withdrawing the guilty pleas.