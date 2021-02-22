Trailer, garage fires keep Butte firefighters busy

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to structure fires at 10:12 p.m. Saturday at 151 Wolf Trail Road, and at 2:10 p.m. Sunday at 1951 Gaylord St.

When firefighters arrived on Wolf Trail Road, the trailer occupants were outside attempting to extinguish the fire, which was underneath the trailer.

According to Fire Chief Brian Doherty, one of the male occupants tried to thaw a pipe with a propane heater, which caused some of the insulation to ignite.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire was quickly contained with minimal damage. The man who attempted to thaw the pipe had mild burns on his hands but was not transported to a medical facility.

A resident at 1951 Gaylord had cleaned the ash out of a smoker and dumped it in a garbage can located in the garage.

Smoke was visible from all sides of the garage when firefighters arrived, with heavy flames on the southeast corner of the garage.

The fire took about an hour to extinguish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.