Trail opens between Deer Lodge and Garrison after bumpy summer

DEER LODGE – The full Old Yellowstone Trail between Deer Lodge and Garrison opened to the public recently after a bumpy summer and did so without fanfare.

The 10.5 mile trail, designed for pedestrians and bicyclists, still bears an asterisk or two.

For the time being, for example, bicycles are prohibited for the first mile or so from the Washington Street trailhead in Deer Lodge as the trail passes through Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site.

That restriction is based on Grant-Kohrs’ administrative rules governing other trails on the ranch and could be revised at some point, said Kathyrn McEnery, county attorney for Powell County.

“For now, people should walk bicycles through the (Grant-Kohrs) ranch to reach the Old Yellowstone Trail,” she said.

Separately, Powell County and the Rock Creek Cattle Co. have sparred in court about whether a section of the trail that county officials insist occupies a old county road is, in fact, a public road.

Rock Creek Cattle Co., which is both an enclave for the wealthy and a working cattle ranch, was granted a temporary restraining order in June that halted trail construction. But on July 12 District Court Judge Ray Dayton denied Rock Creek Cattle Co.'s request for a preliminary injunction that would have kept construction shut down.

Rock Creek has alleged that public use of the trail could interfere with key cattle operations, including calving, on the 35,000-acre ranch.

Trail work resumed after Dayton's ruling in July and was recently completed.

Rock Creek Cattle Co. has appealed Dayton's decision.

Meanwhile, Deer Lodge resident Bambi Mattila and Ella, her German shepherd, were walking the trail Friday from the Washington Street trailhead. Mattila said she has frequently biked the section of trail between the Rock Creek Cattle road and Garrison and found it to be a great ride.

She said completion of the trail is worthy of celebration.

“I think it’s awesome,” Mattila said. “I think it’s a big deal, actually.”

Research has demonstrated that trails can benefit communities in hosts of ways, ranging from economically to improved health.

In part, the path of the Old Yellowstone Trail follows the former right-of-way of the Milwaukee Road. The county acquired this right-of-way with money from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program. The NRDP funds are meant to support restoration of damaged natural resources and to help compensate for the decades when public recreation was hamstrung by mining and smelting pollution.

The Old Yellowstone Trail prohibits motorized use by the public. Dogs will be barred from some sections and leashes will be required elsewhere because of proximity to livestock.

The trail’s name pays homage to the Yellowstone Trail, a transcontinental route first conceived by South Dakota businesspeople.

Amanda Cooley, planning director for Powell County, has been a key player for the Old Yellowstone Trail.

“The trail will be an opportunity to experience Montana’s wildlife,” Cooley said. “Running along the Clark Fork River it is common to see white-tailed deer, a wide variety of birds and sometimes even moose. It also provides a great taste of the importance of agriculture in the county.”