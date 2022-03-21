Townsend Ranger District plans prescribed burn

Prescribed burning begins this week on the Townsend Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The burning is planned for the Jenkins Gulch and South Crow Creek Drainages in the Elkhorn Mountains.

The location is about 12 miles west of Townsend.

In a news release, the Forest Service said that the forest that surrounds Townsend is a fire-adapted landscape. The agency said that “at the right time and place, prescribed fire can provide numerous benefits to land, wildlife and people, including opening understory, reducing the risk of crisis wildfires and returning nutrients to the soil.”

Townsend District Ranger Mike Welker said the district’s landscape requires periodic fire to thrive.

“This prescribed burn is part of the Johnny Crow Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project and aims to improve forage for elk and mule deer while enhancing nesting habitat for birds that rely on grass and shrubland habitats,” Welker said.

The total unit size is about 2,800 acres. The first 1,000 acres of prescribed burning will begin Tuesday and continue through April, as weather and fuel conditions allow. The remaining 1,800 acres will likely undergo prescribed burning next spring, the Forest Service.

Visitors and residents may see or smell smoke from Radersburg, Toston and Townsend. All prescribed burning will be conducted under the terms and conditions of a permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, which includes requirements to minimize the impacts of smoke to the public. Ignition will only take place if operational safety, air quality parameters, weather and fuel moisture conditions can be attained, the Forest Service said.

For more information on this burning project plan, please contact the Townsend Ranger District at (406) 266-3425. Follow us on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates.

