Town Pump offering library grants to ‘Keep Kids Reading’

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering $1,000 grants to public libraries in Montana to help fund summer youth-reading programs.

Libraries can apply now through April 30 at www.townpumpfoundation.com using the Keep Kids Reading application. Grants will be awarded in May 2021.

“The Town Pump Charitable Foundation appreciates the critical role libraries play in our Montana communities,” said Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump. “Many Montana libraries increase youth-reading programs in the summer months to help prevent the ‘summer slide’ and help children maintain or improve their spelling, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.”

Summer youth programs also introduce local citizens to all the library has to offer children and families for free.

