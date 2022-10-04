Town Pump matching $1 million for Montana food banks

As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation said in a news release Tuesday it is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks.

The Butte Emergency Food Bank, the Butte Rescue Mission and the Montana Tech Foundation Food Pantry are participating in the fundraising campaign.

Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. The campaign has raised over $44 million for Montana food banks in 20 years, including about $9 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year.

Locally, the Foundation is matching up to $50,000 on behalf of the Butte Emergency Food Bank, another $50,000 on behalf of the Butte Rescue Mission, and $5,000 for the Tech Food Pantry for a total of $105,000 in the Butte community.

The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit, and vegetables. Also, the funds are becoming more crucial in helping many food bank organizations simply stay open through payment of rent, utilities, and space for storage, refrigeration and freezing.

“The Butte Emergency Food Bank is so grateful for Town Pump’s help in funding our organization,” said Kathy Griffith, the food bank’s director. “We are seeing more individuals coming in due to higher pricing at grocery stores, and thanks to Town Pump we can continue to serve those who are hungry.”

Brayton Erickson, co-director of the Butte Rescue Mission, said his organization in 2021 served nearly 70,000 meals and over 600 unduplicated individuals.

“The Town Pump Foundation and its 'Be a Friend in Deed' campaign are an integral part of how we are able to serve the homeless of southwest Montana every day,” he said. “Increases in the cost of food, housing and other supplies often force families to make decisions between food, shelter, clothing, or health care. Partners like the Town Pump Foundation are a lifeline to organizations like ours that survive on the generosity of our neighbors.”

“Rising costs of groceries and other household items is pushing more families than ever before to our local food banks,” said Bill McGladdery, of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Please join Town Pump and our dedicated food bank partners in making a difference in the lives of our hungry neighbors by donating today at our businesses or directly to the food banks. Food insecurity can happen to anyone.”

Donations for the campaign are being collected at the Butte Town Pumps; the Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond casinos; the Comfort Inn, and the Flying J. Donations also can be sent directly to Butte Food Bank, 1019 E. Second; the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum; or the Montana Tech Foundation Food Pantry, 1300 W. Park.