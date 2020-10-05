Town Pump donating $750,000 to stressed food banks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Griffith said the coronavirus crisis has forced the cancellation or postponement of many of the food bank’s regular fundraisers, so the continued support from Town Pump is vital “to

continue feeding and providing assistance to those who are hungry.”

“We are grateful to Town Pump and others who support us and ask for continued help to get through this pandemic,” she said.

The Butte Rescue Mission is also experiencing a greater demand for its services, said Amy Kroon, the Mission’s development director. The Butte Rescue Mission serves over 52,000 meals a year and provided about 4,300 meals in September alone, she said.

“The BRM is grateful for the continued support of the Town Pump Foundation, and because of its generous donation, we are able to continue to offer our free meals program to the people of Butte," Kroon said.

“The good work of Montana’s local food banks is especially vital in the ongoing pandemic,” said Bill McGladdery of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Please join Town Pump and our dedicated food bank partners in making a difference in the lives of our hungry neighbors by donating today at our businesses or directly to the food banks.”

Donations for the campaign are being collected at the Butte Town Pumps; the Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond casinos; the Comfort Inn, and the Flying J. Donations also can be sent directly to Butte Food Bank, 1019 E. Second; or the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum.

