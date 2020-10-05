Town Pump donating $750,000 to stressed food banks

With demand for food bank services surging in Montana during the pandemic, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $750,000 in contributions during its 19th annual fundraising campaign for food banks across Montana, including the Butte Emergency Food Bank and the Butte Rescue Mission.
A record-setting 93 food banks are participating in the statewide “Be A Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need” campaign this year. The campaign has raised over $36 million for Montana food banks in 18 years, including about $7 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year.
Locally, the Foundation is matching up to $40,000 on behalf of the Butte Emergency Food Bank and another $40,000 on behalf of the Butte Rescue Mission, for a total of $80,000 in Butte.
The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit and vegetables. Also, the funds are becoming more crucial in helping many food bank organizations simply stay open through payment of rent, utilities, and space for storage, refrigeration and freezing.
“Since the onset of the coronavirus we have seen 167 new clients register with us,” said Kathy Griffith, of the Butte Food Bank. “Individuals and families have lost jobs and some have run out of unemployment assistance. The children have been at home all the time and their food costs have risen.”
Griffith said the coronavirus crisis has forced the cancellation or postponement of many of the food bank’s regular fundraisers, so the continued support from Town Pump is vital “to
continue feeding and providing assistance to those who are hungry.”
“We are grateful to Town Pump and others who support us and ask for continued help to get through this pandemic,” she said.
The Butte Rescue Mission is also experiencing a greater demand for its services, said Amy Kroon, the Mission’s development director. The Butte Rescue Mission serves over 52,000 meals a year and provided about 4,300 meals in September alone, she said.
“The BRM is grateful for the continued support of the Town Pump Foundation, and because of its generous donation, we are able to continue to offer our free meals program to the people of Butte," Kroon said.
“The good work of Montana’s local food banks is especially vital in the ongoing pandemic,” said Bill McGladdery of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Please join Town Pump and our dedicated food bank partners in making a difference in the lives of our hungry neighbors by donating today at our businesses or directly to the food banks.”
Donations for the campaign are being collected at the Butte Town Pumps; the Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond casinos; the Comfort Inn, and the Flying J. Donations also can be sent directly to Butte Food Bank, 1019 E. Second; or the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum.
