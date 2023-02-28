Construction launched in October on a new Town Pump convenience store in the town of Whitehall.

Travelers headed on Interstate 90 often stop at the store in Whitehall. It’s especially busy during tourism season, said Bill McGladdery, a spokesman for Town Pump.

The new store is going up across the street from the existing Town Pump.

“The new building will have 15,000 square feet of space and an additional 3,000 square feet of space on the second floor,” McGladdery said.

The second floor will house mechanical equipment, storage and office space.

McGladdery said the new store will provide space to increase product offerings, with inventory similar to that of the Town Pump on Montana and Platinum streets in Butte. He said it will have easier access for fueling.

The company hopes to complete construction in September, he said.

What will happen to the existing store in Whitehall?

“The fuel pumps and storage tanks will be removed,” McGladdery said. “We hope to lease out the current building.”

Markovich Construction in Butte is handling the project. The company built a new Town Pump in Boulder last year and is slated to construct a new store in East Helena, he said.

Headquartered in Butte, Town Pump Inc. is a privately held, Montana-owned and operated business.