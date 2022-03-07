Town Pump bringing "next generation" car wash to Butte

Butte could soon have a new Town Pump Express Car Wash on Harrison Avenue south of Silver Bow Pizza.

Town Pump bills it as a “next generation, high-efficiency car wash providing faster, safer and more sophisticated wash with affordable pricing and three membership packages.” It already operates them in Helena and Great Falls.

Town Pump hopes to start construction on the Butte wash this summer and depending on contractors’ schedules and material deliveries, would like to it be completed in January.

“Express Wash can wash and dry a car in under 3 minutes,” Town Pump said in a news release. “Multiple cars can be washed at the same time with a clean car exiting the wash ever 15 seconds.”

It says wash equipment automatically adjusts to the vehicle size to ensure every surface is evenly cleaned and can also handle dually trucks. Complimentary vacuums and floor mat washing stations will be available at the wash exit.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Town Pump Express Car Wash experience to Butte,” said Kevin Kenneally of Town Pump. “Our guests will love this world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, and onsite mat washers. Additionally, our membership packages will ensure a quick, convenient way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.