Topless woman punches cars at Super 8

A topless woman was reportedly punching cars in the parking lot of the Super 8 at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Bystanders flagged down police and pointed to the perpetrator, Allee Marie Forsman, 23, of Butte.

Forsman began to walk toward an officer, who told her she was under arrest and to put her hands behind her back. Instead, she resisted the officer’s attempts to handcuff her and ended up punching the officer in the face.

He was able to gain control and Forsman was transported to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

