Top choice: Doherty named Butte-Silver Bow fire chief

Brian Doherty, who has been the county’s fire marshal since 2015, has been tapped as the new chief of Butte-Silver Bow Fire Services.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said late Thursday afternoon that he is appointing Doherty to oversee the department, a post that Jeff Miller held for years before he retired this past Dec. 31.

Gallagher said the county Fire Commission recommended Doherty over two other finalists and he agreed with the recommendation. Commissioners will be asked to concur with the appointment when they meet next Wednesday.

Doherty, besides being fire marshal, was assistant chief under Miller and has been the acting chief since he retired. He has been with the department since 1998.

“He’s got extensive background in firefighting and emergency services and has worked with the ambulance service for a number of years,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard. “He’s got a college education and extensive training that made him highly qualified for this position, along with the administrative side working alongside Jeff Miller as the assistant chief.”

