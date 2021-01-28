Top choice: Doherty named Butte-Silver Bow fire chief

Brian Doherty, who has been the county’s fire marshal since 2015, has been tapped as the new chief of Butte-Silver Bow Fire Services.
J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said late Thursday afternoon that he is appointing Doherty to oversee the department, a post that Jeff Miller held for years before he retired this past Dec. 31.
Gallagher said the county Fire Commission recommended Doherty over two other finalists and he agreed with the recommendation. Commissioners will be asked to concur with the appointment when they meet next Wednesday.
Doherty, besides being fire marshal, was assistant chief under Miller and has been the acting chief since he retired. He has been with the department since 1998.
“He’s got extensive background in firefighting and emergency services and has worked with the ambulance service for a number of years,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard. “He’s got a college education and extensive training that made him highly qualified for this position, along with the administrative side working alongside Jeff Miller as the assistant chief.”
Doherty graduated from Butte Central High School in 1993. He enrolled at Montana Tech, where he played football for the Orediggers, and was hired as an advanced EMT for A1 Ambulance Service in 1994.
He joined the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Service in May 1998 and has been with the department ever since.
Gallagher said more than 20 people applied for chief when Miller retired and the fire commission chose and interviewed six finalists — three from Butte and three from outside of Butte.
The commission narrowed the list to three finalists, all current members of the Butte department: Doherty, Capt. Zach Osborne and firefighter Kelly Lee.
Gallagher said the finalists were not only familiar with the department, all were highly qualified and were ranked accordingly, with Doherty the commission’s top choice.
Doherty was named fire marshal in late 2015, replacing longtime Fire Marshal John Lasky, who retired after 39 years.
Miller became chief in 2004.