Tommyknockers seek host families for college baseball players

It's been more than 20 years since Butte hosted a baseball team over the American Legion level. But this year, as they enjoy the crack of wood on horsehide, Mining City residents have a chance to show just how hospitable they are.

The Butte Tommyknockers, the Expedition League team making its debut here, has one thing in common with the old Butte Copper Kings Pioneer League team: They are depending on Butte families to provide lodging for players.

All in all, with players and interns, the Tommyknockers are looking for 40 Butte families to host players, starting in a couple of weeks and extending through mid-August at the most.

Wagner said the players don't necessarily need their own bedroom — just a comfortable place to sleep. "We do a lot of pre- and postgame meals for the players, but if host families agree to open their kitchens to the players, even provide some meals, we'd be very grateful."

Expedition League players are college students, and in other league franchises, host families have often formed long-term bonds with them.