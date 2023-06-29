When asked why he’s retiring now, Tom Powers, clerk of the District Court for Butte-Silver Bow, gave a concise answer.

“It’s time,” he said.

Hard to argue that logic — the Butte man has been with Butte-Silver Bow for nearly 36 years, first as a deputy clerk of court and since January 2017, heading up that department.

Powers turned 65 last week, and he’s ready for some downtime. He began working for the county on Oct. 1, 1987, and that was all thanks to his predecessor, Lori Maloney, who was sorely in need of a deputy clerk.

In late September 1987, Maloney offered him the job. He didn’t have to think too hard before saying yes. Powers has never questioned his decision.

“None,” he emphasized. “I enjoyed the process of a jury trial.”

As a college student, Powers majored in history, and he felt right at home working at the courthouse and in particular, the clerk’s office.

Dedicated in 1912, the courthouse, with its stained glass dome, is located at 155 W. Granite St. Decades-old case files remain within the confines of his office.

“The room I am in is full of history, with its old documents,” said Powers. “The cases tell the stories.”

Some cases stand out more than others.

Powers said memories of a 1994 murder trial recently resurfaced thanks to phone call from a man who had served on the jury 29 years ago.

Butte resident Tony Leyba was tried for the slaying of James “Charlie” Miller and was found guilty of the crime on June 23, 1994.

Apparently, this long-ago jurist recently received a jury duty notice and called Powers to see if he could be excused from this obligation as he had already done his time.

“We ended up talking about it for 20 minutes,” said Powers, who described the murder trial as horrendous.

Powers also remembered the very early proceedings of a class action suit Butte residents took against Dennis Washington and the Butte Water Co. In particular, he recalled seeing a mason jar of Butte water in the courtroom with sludge at the bottom.

“The lead plaintiff was Sister Mary Jo McDonald,” he said, “with several other plaintiffs.”

Powers was right. According to a court document published June 5, 1994, in The Montana Standard, there were 37 more plaintiffs.

According to Powers, assisting the public was a vital component to his job and one he took seriously and relished as well. The department head enjoyed the daily interactions — most times.

“Because when they’re good, they can be very, very good,” laughed Powers, “but, they can be bothersome, too.”

No matter if they were good, bad or indifferent, the Butte man will miss those day-to-day connections he made with the people of the community.

“People come into our office who don’t understand the legal system, many times anxious, sometimes angry, and our office is the interface between the public and the court,” said Powers. “I’ll miss that.”

When it comes to retirement, Powers’ game plan still needs a little work and despite the many revisions he will probably be making, he knows what will remain at the top of his list.

“I plan to first turn off my alarm clock,” he said.

Powers said his wife, Cindy, plans to teach for one more year and then the couple can do whatever they want when they want.

“That gives me a year to get the house in order,” he said with a smile.

Friday is Powers’ last day and he will miss the camaraderie only an office atmosphere can offer.

“They are a pretty good crew,” said Powers. “I think I’m leaving the place in good hands.”

So, suffice to say, Powers has put in his time and now it’s time to reap the benefits.

Those benefits include spending more time with his two adult children, Conor and Kerry, and granddaughter, Collins.

He will also continue to entertain audiences as a member of Dublin Gulch, a popular Irish band he helped found 32 years ago.

“The timing is perfect,” said Powers, who has no regrets about his decision. “It’s enough.”