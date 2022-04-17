Tipping point territory: Development taking toll on Big Hole River

Editor's Note: This story is part of "River in Peril," a four-part series produced by reporters and photographers from The Montana Standard, and videographers from the Helena Independent Record.

Read about River in Peril: The summer of 2021 posed grim challenges in the Big Hole Valley, and current dry conditions suggest 2022 could be similarly challenging. Many stakeholders agree that the river flowing through the valley is now in peril - facing threats from climate change, prolonged drought, irrigation withdrawals, pollution, heavy recreation use, development and more. Over the past several months, Montana Standard reporters and photographers have worked on this four-part series, which runs Sunday through Wednesday. Stories examine the past and present of the Big Hole River, the many factors impacting the quality and quantity of its waters, and how groups with competing interests are collaborating to save what many believe to be "Montana's Last Best River."

The combination of crotchety natives, pesky mosquitoes and harsh, prolonged winters provides one formula for discouraging subdivisions.

That’s according to a couple of irreverent respondents to a Beaverhead County Community Survey released in November 2020.

But for those who care about the future of the Big Hole River and for the scenic valley through which it flows, the responsible management of development feels like a sacred obligation.

Guy Alsentzer, executive director and founder of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, likened the Big Hole’s vulnerability to that of the Golden Goose, the folk tale bird whose largesse was throttled by the sort of greed that could replace cows with condos.

One constraint against subdivision development in the upper Big Hole Valley could be the survival of large-scale ranching by people whose familial roots run deep.

Take the family ranches off the landscape and you’re likely to end up with subdivisions, said Pedro Marques, executive director of the Big Hole River Watershed Committee.

“Pop over and look what’s been going on in the Bitterroot,” he said.

Conservation easements also can play a key role in limiting subdivision growth. As can floodplain ordinances, which are meant to limit developments from siting septic systems in the floodplain.

Rob Macioroski is the planning director/floodplain administrator for Beaverhead County.

“The Planning Board and I are closely watching the development along the Big Hole River, and are working on updating our current growth policy for Beaverhead County, including the areas from Wisdom to Glen,” Macioroski said.

Wade Fellin is a fifth generation Montanan with deep ties to the Big Hole Valley. He manages the Big Hole Lodge near Wise River with his father and is a fishing guide.

Fellin said people who build close to the Big Hole River invariably destroy riparian vegetation in a quest to improve their view. And sometimes the structures themselves become victims of ice jam flooding.

Both Fellin and Alsentzer said there should be a sense of urgency about protecting the remarkably intact ecosystem of the Big Hole.

Conservation easements play a role

Macioroski said conservation easements submitted in recent years to the Planning Board for review will help limit development in the Big Hole Valley and facilitate the continuation of ranching and farming on those properties.

“One conservation easement in particular eliminated multiple subdivision lots along the Big Hole River in Beaverhead County just north of the town of Melrose,” Macioroski said.

Subdivisions can pose a host of threats to rivers and traditional activities along them.

Their residents can consume precious groundwater and add nutrients and other pollution through septic systems. The developments compact soils, and stormwater runoff can wash petroleum products and lawn fertilizers into nearby streams. They can block wildlife corridors. They can be an aesthetic blight on the landscape.

The Nature Conservancy, the Western Rivers Conservancy, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Montana Land Reliance are among the nonprofits that have helped secure conservation easements in the Big Hole Valley.

When The Nature Conservancy completed the 2,013-acre conservation easement on the Steel Creek Ranch, it described the significance.

“The land sustains a great diversity of wildlife, from such iconic animals as wolves, moose and elk, to Greater Sage-grouse and pygmy rabbits,” the organization observed. “Conservation of the ranch also protects a last, narrow migration route – less than a half-mile wide – for pronghorn that must move between summer and winter ranges. Encroaching development in the area had threatened to pinch off this vital lifeline.”

The Montana Land Reliance holds 17 conservation easements in the Big Hole area – more than 15,000 acres of land and more than 50 miles of stream frontage.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a qualified organization, such as a land trust. A conservation easement restricts certain land uses, such as residential development, to protect conservation values.

Last summer, the Western Rivers Conservancy purchased the 200-acre Eagle Rock Ranch on the Wise River. The organization described plans to convey the property to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Meanwhile, Alsentzer said oil and gas leasing in the Big Hole watershed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has the potential to cause significant environmental damage.

The interactive map above displays the size and location of Montana Land Reliance conservation easements in the Big Hole area and the date the agreements with land owners went into place. More Montana of the organization's easements can be found online at mtlandreliance.maps.arcgis.com

Oil and gas leasing

The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper non-profit is among those believing that threats to the river include the prospect of oil and gas development.

“Our clean water, world-class fisheries and public lands, not to mention the livelihoods of hundreds of Beaverhead County residents, have been unnecessarily threatened by wildly speculative oil and gas development proposals for too long,” said Fellin, program director for the non-profit and also a fishing guide and co-owner of the Big Hole Lodge.

On Nov. 12, the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper announced it had submitted a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that called on the BLM to revise a Dillon Resource Management Plan to carve out “Montana’s last, best places” and withdraw them permanently from the federal oil and gas leasing program.

Kathy Hadley, a past-president of the National Wildlife Federation and a board member of the Montana Wildlife Federation, has expressed similar concerns and called for action from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“There is broad support from local stakeholders for the Interior Department to protect these landscapes through the land use planning process,” Hadley said. “So it's time for Interior to roll up its sleeves, get to work and develop a new management approach for public lands in the Big Hole region so they can never be threatened by oil and gas development again.”

Rob Thomas, a professor of geology and environmental sciences at University of Montana Western, does not believe oil and gas development in the Big Hole region poses an undue threat.

“The potential for oil and gas in our area is very low because of the geology,” Thomas said. “The rubber meets the road where exploration has been done in the past and showed absolutely no economic oil in the region.”

Major petroleum company surveys and test wells “found a lot of brine or salty water,” he said. “They never drilled a well and produced a thimble of oil. There is no oil and gas.”

Lindsey Babcock is BLM’s Butte Field Manager, Western Montana District. Leasing is currently on hold, she said.

“Due to national lease sale litigation and court orders, there is currently a Bureau-wide pause on quarterly competitive oil and gas lease sales,” Babcock said.

Momentum building

Grass roots momentum for protecting the Big Hole Valley and its 151 miles of undammed river has been building for decades.

In 1988, noted conservationist, fly tier and angler George Grant founded the Big Hole River Foundation. The foundation describes itself as “a nonprofit science-based conservation organization dedicated to defending and conserving the natural and cultural resources of the Big Hole Valley.”

The foundation says its efforts have helped restrain streambank development and have provided abundant opportunities for recreationists to have river access.

Meanwhile, the Big Hole River Watershed Committee formed in 1995 to help protect agricultural interests by developing plans to conserve the fluvial Arctic grayling rather than have it be listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an endangered species. Listing could have had far-reaching consequences for irrigators whose summer hay crops get their cattle through the long winters.

In years past, many outfitters and guides sparred with ranchers who pulled water from the Big Hole.

Pat Munday’s book about the Big Hole refers to the blue-ribbon fishery as “Montana’s Last Best River.” Few who have experienced the Big Hole would argue with that characterization.

Supporting agriculture

Retaining agriculture and the open space it provides will be a key part of any strategy to protect the Big Hole from the sort of change bedeviling other regions in Montana.

Marques said the smaller ranches can be most vulnerable to the slings and arrows of agriculture. Drought can limit hay production and drive smaller producers into debt they cannot absorb, he said.

Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation, shared similar thoughts.

“In addition to all the varied conservation efforts being undertaken by NGOs (nonprofits independent of government), landowners and agencies, the economic viability of these smaller multi-generational family ranches is as important to preserving open space and wildlife corridors as it is to supporting families,” Wheeler said.

Marques said some who visit the Big Hole and its environs see it as a recreational playground and want it preserved instead of managed.

When a ranch does change hands and the newcomer has no ties to the Big Hole Valley, it’s important to reach out to them as soon as possible, Marques said, to politely school them about the valley’s land ethic.

“We’re not against new owners and new people coming into the valley,” but they typically don’t feel the same deep connection to the land as longtime residents, he said.

JM Peck and his family run the Trapper Creek Ranch near Melrose. Peck has adopted innovative ranching practices in an effort to run the cow-and-calf operation in harmony with the river.

“Farmers and ranchers are very proud of their heritage and legacy on the land,” said Peck, who serves on the board of the Big Hole River Foundation.

“We are also proud of the wholesome, healthy, sustainable food we raise. We are blessed to get to live in the Big Hole Valley,” he said.

Peck said people travel from all around the world to savor the region and all it offers.

“Development in the valley threatens what many of us have worked so hard to preserve and the beauty that so many flock to enjoy,” he said. “Ranchers care deeply about the land and are always working to preserve and improve it and further development will threaten that.”

Peck said the river corridor faces a host of challenges, including drought, climate change and concerns about water quality.

“Environmental impacts from development will also continue to negatively impact wildlife, fisheries and recreational opportunities along the river,” he said. “I want to work with my neighbors to not only preserve our agricultural legacy but all the other components that make this such a wonderful place – as many say, ‘the last best place.’

A tipping point

“Further development along the river corridor could push us past a tipping point on resource allocation,” Peck said. “In the cattle industry we are pushing for more research to better understand how cattle interact with the environment and how we can use them to improve it.”

Rancher Dean Peterson serves on the Big Hole Watershed Committee. The Peterson Bros. Ranch Co. is a family-run cow-and-calf operation near Jackson and Wisdom. He said population growth can bring many challenges.

“The hardest thing for small communities like the Big Hole when it starts to see development is often for the people who do emergency responses,” he said. “That would be the fire department, ambulance and some of the things that the county provides, like snow removal or road grading. Often people come from somewhere where they are used to the county or city doing a lot more for them than is done in these small communities.”

Peterson said the U.S. Forest Service often seems to have the money to pay for maintenance whereas the county’s tax base can’t support greater services, including emergency services.

“The ambulance and fire departments are almost always volunteer and all those volunteers have other jobs. With more people in a community the more those emergency response people are needed and there’s not always enough of the emergency response people to get the job done,” he said.

In October, in the wake of a vigorous wildfire season, the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service held a meeting that focused on the ominous possibility that the service would cease if it could not recruit more EMTs or people willing to participate in EMT training.

Peterson said community growth can create a demand for service jobs but also stimulate rent increases that make housing unaffordable. Much of the Big Hole Valley is not an easy commute, especially in winter.

Peterson said change is inevitable.

“The one thing that keeps places like the Big Hole from development is 11 months of winter and one month of mosquitoes," he said. "Usually in the end it all works out. It is not always comfortable for everybody involved.”

