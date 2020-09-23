Tim Montana records music video in Dumas Brothel

Tim Montana is photographed by Chris Douglas on Wednesday afternoon at the historic Dumas Brothel in Uptown Butte. Montana and a film and still photography production crew shot an album cover and portions of a music video to promote the singer and songwriter's new album coming out next year. Montana recently signed a record deal with Music Knox Records/Broken Bow Music Group of Nashville, Tennessee. Montana says fans can expect to hear his music on the radio starting in 2021. Reflecting on his career between photography shoots, Montana said it's been 14 years of perseverance. He credits his grit to a work ethic he learned growing up in Butte and Elk Park in a trailer with no electricity. "It's a great big world out there," says Montana. "I thought the world ended at the mine, but if you can just get out there you can get to where you want to be."