Thursday crash kills Anaconda woman
Thursday crash kills Anaconda woman

Emergency lights

A highway crash Thursday near Rocker killed a 26-year-old Anaconda woman and injured a 28-year-old Anaconda man.

The man was driving the vehicle on Interstate 15 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when it left the median shoulder, rolled and came to a rest in the median, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

Destiny Vaughn was a passenger and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead en route to the hospital. Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lori Durkin said she died from blunt force trauma.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts. Troopers said alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash.

Thursday’s crash was Montana’s 81st fatality of the year.

 

