Thumbs up! B-SB council backs UpTop development in Uptown Butte

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have paved the way for a proposed $7 million, three-story development tied to Butte-based UpTop Clothing Co. to fill adjacent lots on East Park Street left empty after demolitions this year.

Despite some lingering concerns about actions taken by Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and other county officials before and after the demolitions, the council backed the project on an 11-0 vote Wednesday night.

The investment team behind it includes UpTop majority owner Luke Anderson and the project has support from local businesses who help make UpTop apparel and from engineering and architecture firms that do work for Butte-Silver Bow.

“I know that this whole process has been a bit much, I guess you could say … and we don’t always all agree with the process, but I think the outcome has gotten us to a good place,” said Commissioner Hattie Thatcher.

“I think the investment that UpTop is willing to make, the investment that UpTop has already made in our community, is something to behold.”

Anderson founded the UpTop apparel venture with his brother, Colt Anderson, who was born in Butte and went on to play in the NFL. UpTop currently rents office space and a warehouse in Uptown Butte.

A review committee led by Gallagher recommended the project over two others — a $4 million plan by Hotel Finlen majority owner J.J. Adams and a pitch from Jay Platt of Seattle-based Harmony Capital that did not include specific plans or a cost estimate.

The UpTop team will pay the minimum asking price of $56,203 for the vacant land — about $4,000 less than Adams said he would pay and nearly $20,000 less than Harmony Capital.

But Gallagher says the proposal is the highest investment, the building fits the character of the Uptown business district, it will generate the most in annual property tax dollars and it has an anchor tenant — UpTop itself.

Gallagher was not at Wednesday night’s meeting but in a prepared statement told commissioners it was “an opportunity to see a fantastic development in Uptown Butte.”

Butte-Silver Bow tore down buildings on all three lots in late May and June but only owns the vacant space at 135 E. Park St. The Butte Rescue Mission still owns adjacent lots that were previously home to its thrift store, but all three were marketed as a combined space.

The demolitions stirred controversy for weeks and commissioners rejected plans that included tearing down the Mission’s thrift building. Gallagher ultimately ordered the demolition anyway, saying the building was a public danger.

Several commissioners then questioned the request-for-proposals process and said it took them by surprise, but county officials followed through with it and asked those who submitted plans to present them to the council. They did that on Sept. 28.

Several commissioners still voiced concerns about the process Wednesday night but said they had no bearing on the proposals and they wholeheartedly supported the UpTop project and its potential.

“We’ve had some controversy and all that and I’m not going to rain on anybody’s parade,” said Commissioner John Riordan. “I believe this is one of the best things that has happened with the outcome for the Andersons and for Butte.”