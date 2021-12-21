Three years sober: Butte woman continues to give back to community

Lacey Starcevich works in a job in Butte that she feels has a purpose. She volunteers with Narcotics Anonymous, she is a homeowner, she has a healthy, happy two-year-old boy, and is expecting a second. When you ask her about any of these things, she beams with pride. Not only because each one is something to be proud of for anyone, but because three years ago, she saw her future as something much bleaker.

“Three years ago, if you would’ve asked me, I would’ve still thought I’d be on the street and using,” she said, “I’m humble about it because not a lot of people get to make it out of that life — either you keep using, you die, or you end up in jail.”

When Starcevich found out she was pregnant with Raiden, she was scared and sad and actively using drugs.

“I didn’t know how I was going to provide a life for my baby or if I was going to keep my baby and I was sad because I wasn’t in a position to even provide the life that I knew a child deserved.”

She sought obstetrics care at St. James Healthcare. That’s where social care manager Joslin Hubbard met her through a program she helped spearhead — the Meadowlark Initiative.

“From the moment I met Lacey, I knew she was special,” said Hubbard. “She had a goal in mind, she knew what she wanted to do, she just really put the work in and she found it inside herself to you know, reach out, to find services to continue with them.”

The Meadowlark Initiative is a program that was launched with money from the Montana Healthcare Foundation just over three years ago. Along with 10 other hospitals and health centers around the state, St. James is a participant in the program. It's a re-branding of the Perinatal Behavioral Health Initiative started in 2018 by the Montana Healthcare Foundation in partnership with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The program’s goal is to screen all pregnant women who come to St. James for substance use, mental health, food insecurities, domestic violence, and other social determinants of health. Then once Hubbard identifies where the needs are, she points them to appropriate services in the community and also continues to provide them support from the clinic and the hospital.

“I think it’s so important because so many of these women and families don’t know where to go, who to call or what agency can provide whatever resource they might need,” said Hubbard.

Starcevich said she wouldn’t be where she is today without the Meadowlark Initiative.

“It made things a little easier in the beginning because I knew there was help out there. I knew that if I was to keep Raiden, they were going to provide me with resources to be able to achieve that goal. They provided me with my first look into treatment.”

Her son, Raiden, is now two-years-old and full of energy. He loves to jam out with his mom and dad using a plastic drum set, a xylophone, and a tambourine. He zips around his room from toy to toy, pausing to get his nose lovingly wiped by his mom then he’s off to dance with Mickey Mouse.

In the past three years, Starcevich got married, became a homeowner, a successful employee, and helps others who are in a similar situation she once found herself in.

She works in patient access at St. James and now sees Hubbard at work. Starcevich says that her story came full circle because it was in that emergency room where she found out she was pregnant with Raiden.

She likes her job and feels that by doing it, she’s making a difference in her community.

About a year ago, she was H&I trained, which stands for hospitals and institutions. Starcevich is certified to go inside hospitals and jails to lead meetings for Narcotics Anonymous. She says they are the ones who might be taking their very first steps toward recovery.

“I remember feeling the way that they are feeling and it’s always what I wanted to do was to give back.

For everything I’ve done wrong in my past, I’m trying to make amends by helping the addict who still suffers,” said Starcevich.

Starcevich is pregnant with a second son and this time around, instead of sadness and fear, she is experiencing excitement and pride.

“The experience is different because this time. I’m prepared. I’m in a position to be welcoming a baby into my life. But everything that I’ve been through has set me up for the success that I’m experiencing today to be able to welcome this baby into the world,” she said.

“It’s been such an honor and it’s amazing to witness these women and the journeys they go on,'' Hubbard said. "Lacey is a tremendous success story and she’s just one of the women that this initiative has helped.”

Hubbard estimates that she met with 250 women every year for the past three years. The level of assistance can vary. Sometimes it’s one conversation about postpartum depression leading a mother to enjoy those early months a little more, knowing that it’s normal. Sometimes is helping someone get connected to WIC so she can spend more time with her baby instead of working an extra shift to be able to afford formula.

“We talk about really changing things in our community — it starts with one baby at a time and, I think, here at St. James, we’ve really figured that out and we recognize the importance of that and it’s really incredible,” said Hubbard. “It’s not just St. James that does this, it’s a community and the partners we work with and without having good relationships with all these amazing resources in our community, we couldn’t do these things.”

Tanner Gooch is communications manager for St. James Healthcare in Butte.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0