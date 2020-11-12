 Skip to main content
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported at Copper Ridge; 71 new cases in Butte
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported at Copper Ridge; 71 new cases in Butte

Covid-19 testing at the the Butte Civic Center

A worker hands out paperwork as she makes her way down the long line of cars that wrapped around the Civic Center and onto Harrison Avenue on Wednesday for COVID-19 testing in Butte. At a joint press conference on Nov. 10 county health leaders reported one in five of those tested are turning up positive tests in Butte. Doctors from St. James Healthcare and Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the public health department urged Butte to mask up and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Butte’s Copper Ridge Health and Rehab nursing facility is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak with 30 residents and 13 staff members testing positive for the virus. Three facility residents have died due to COVID-related causes.

The county reported at least 120 new cases on Wednesday and 71 cases Thursday for a total of 1,313 cases.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow Health Department staff have been working extensively with Copper Ridge’s administrator, Brenna Anderson. Sullivan said Copper Ridge staff have been diligent in their management prior to the outbreak, and now during the event. The facility’s first case was reported Oct. 28.

“The facility has been incredibly conservative in their approach all along,” Sullivan said. “They are heartbroken in the loss of their residents, as are we. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and with Copper Ridge staff.”  Copper Ridge is located at 3251 Nettie in Butte.

Montana is home to 72 long-term care facilities. Of those facilities, 64 — or almost 89 percent — have reported 1,079 positive cases. Forty-seven facilities — or about 65 percent — report having ongoing cases – as of Nov. 5, the facilities were reporting 706 active cases. As of the same date, the state of Montana was reporting 79 fatalities from the state’s long-term facilities.

The Health Department previously has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Continental Care & Rehabilitation, 2400 Continental Drive. That facility has reported 12 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Butte-Silver Bow now reports a total of 15 fatalities related to COVID-19, all associated with the two long-term care facilities.

Concerned about COVID-19?

