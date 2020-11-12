Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported at Copper Ridge; 120 new cases in Butte

Butte’s Copper Ridge Health and Rehab nursing facility, 3251 Nettie St., is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak with 30 residents and 13 staff members testing positive for the virus. Three facility residents have died due to COVID-related causes.

Sullivan also confirmed that the county saw at least 120 new cases on Wednesday for a total 1,239.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow Health Department staff have been working extensively with Copper Ridge’s administrator, Brenna Anderson. Sullivan said Copper Ridge staff have been diligent in their management prior to the outbreak, and now during the event. The facility’s first case was reported Oct. 28.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The facility has been incredibly conservative in their approach all along,” Sullivan said. “They are heartbroken in the loss of their residents, as are we. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and with Copper Ridge staff.” Copper Ridge is located at 3251 Nettie in Butte.