Butte-Silver Bow firefighters were kept busy on St. Patrick’s Day answering 34 calls throughout the day. In fact, it was one for the record books.

“It was our busiest St. Patrick’s Day,” said Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee.

Two homes burned to the ground on Friday and another on Saturday.

A fire at 901 S. Colorado St., was called in about 3:40 a.m. Friday. The owners, a husband and wife, along with their grandson, woke to the sound of their smoke alarm going off and when they reached the living room, it was in flames.

The family exited the home without injuries just before firefighters arrived, which included members of the Racetrack and Boulevard Volunteer Fire Departments.

It was reported on the B-SB Fire Department website that “crews found heavy fire in void spaces throughout the structure.” Firefighters were at the scene for seven hours.

According to Lee, the fire remains under investigation but a space heater may have been the cause.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, a man living at 2823 Walnut St., went out to his van to get some items and people were soon driving up to his house yelling “Has someone called 911?” The man turned to look at his house just as flames came shooting out the front door.

With the help of the Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department, it took about two hours to extinguish the flames. Lee said no one was hurt in the fire, but a cat perished. The house was completely destroyed.

B-SB fire officials reported that “the main body of fire was knocked down quickly, and ventilation and overhaul were performed.”

There was no rest for local firefighters the following day as they were asked to aid Jefferson County firefighters just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A home on Brocco Lane in Elk Park was on fire, and B-SB firefighter, along with members of the Boulevard, Floral Park, Home Atherton and Terra Verde Volunteer Fire Departments, were called to assist.

Not long after the Butte firefighters arrived, the log cabin home collapsed and flames had spread to the garage. Other buildings, including the barn, were also threatened.

The fire was contained shortly after 6 p.m. Five people were at home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured. The garage, which had a vehicle parked inside, was also a total loss, along with two vehicles parked alongside the garage.