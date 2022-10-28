Three Kalispell men suspects in Butte bank robbery

Three Kalispell men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a Sept. 1 robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, 3650 Harrison Ave., in Butte.

Nineteen-year-old Caleb Bernhardt was charged with felony robbery, and John Robert Austin and Logan Christopher Nadasi, both 18, were charged with robbery by accountability recently in Judge Ben Pezdark’s Butte Justice Court.

Bernhardt has been booked into the Flathead County Jail on a $50,000 bond, while Austin and Nadasi are in the Missoula County Jail, also on $50,000 bonds.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte police investigators have been working with authorities in both Missoula County and Flathead County. On Oct. 21, Butte police detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants on the three men.

Charging documents for Bernhardt state the 19-year-old allegedly threatened bodily injury to a bank employee if she didn’t hand over $15,000.

He was booked into the Flathead County Jail on Wednesday.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of not less than two years or more than 40 years and fined an amount not more than $50,000.

The robbery by accountability complaint filed on Austin and Nadasi stated that the men reportedly “solicited, aided, abetted, agreed to, or attempted to aid Caleb Bernhardt in the planning or commission of that offense.”

The two men were booked into the Missoula County Jail on Tuesday.

Austin and Nadasi, if convicted, each face a sentence of not less than two years or more than 40 years and a fine in the amount not more than $50,000.