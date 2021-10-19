Three Butte High seniors wow judges at shark tank competition

Three seniors at Butte High School won first place in a Business Professionals of America Shark Tank competition for creating an LED system that allows people to follow every movement of a basketball or volleyball.

Ashley Olson, Mya Stenson and Tylar Clary were tops among 11 shark tank teams who participated at the association’s Fall Leadership Conference held Oct. 3-4 at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. They received $500 to be used toward the BPA’s State Leadership Conference in Billings this March.

More than 300 students from 55 BPA chapters in Montana attended the conference. The BPA is the leading career and technical organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology, coding and other related fields.

The competition mimicked the ABC show "Shark Tank,'' which shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of five investors, or "sharks," who decide whether to invest in their company.

The Butte High girls created a motion-detection program for sports that can benefit players and spectators alike. They called their project “Lumos-Tech — The Future of Athletics at Your Fingertips.”

