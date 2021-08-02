Three Butte High graduates get life-changing Erickson scholarships to Montana Tech

"I feel like I just hit the lottery."
Taryn Stratton's reaction to the news that she is one of three graduating Butte High seniors to receive the Rolin Erickson Montana Resources Opportunity Scholarship is understandable. This is no ordinary scholarship.
It's a four-year full ride to Montana Technological University.
The opportunity scholarships, named for the first time this year for recently retired Montana Resources President Rolin Erickson, are reserved for Butte students whose family members do not have college in their backgrounds.
The other two 2021 recipients are Nacole Sestrich and Shania O'Brien.
All are absolutely thrilled.
*
The Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation's decision to name the scholarship it funds after Erickson is not just an indication of the respect Erickson earned during his career with Montana Resources. It is also entirely fitting.
Erickson, a Butte native, says, "I didn't start out with a lot. My family didn't start out with a lot. Because I went to Tech, I ended up where I did."
Erickson has served on the board of the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and over the years he has been hugely involved in the incredible philanthropic contributions the foundation has made in Butte. He is very proud of the Foundation's transformative gifts to remake Stodden Park.
"It's a real honor" to have the scholarship bear his name, Erickson said last week. "Dennis (Washington) really likes this scholarship because it's so impactful. That's what we like to do."
*
Shania O'Brien has already beaten the odds, in some ways. Neither of her parents, Savannah Jelich and Matt O'Brien, finished high school. Jelich had Shania when she was 16. And she and O'Brien split up when Shania was young.
"My mom did go back and get her GED," Shania said. "But it was a struggle."
She is very grateful to her mom — for many things, of course, but particularly for urging her to apply for the scholarship.
Also, she says she owes a lot to Butte High School guidance counselor Sarah Trang, who repeatedly urged her to submit an application.
"She told me earlier that I should apply. Then she saw me at graduation and told me the same thing," Shania said. "Then she told my mom."
Excellent advice, for sure.
Trang's assiduous guidance is an example of the partnership the Washington Foundation has with teachers, counselors and administrators at both Butte High and Butte Central High School.
"We depend on the educators" to help select the recipients, Erickson said.
But it's certainly not hard for the counselors and others in education to see what a life-changer the scholarship can be.
O'Brien will study biological sciences at Tech. "I'm not sure what I'm going to do with it yet," she said, "But I'm interested in becoming a doctor."
A little advice to O'Brien's future Tech classmates: Courtesy and respect is advisable. She is a mixed martial artist. This summer, she's helping out at Grit Training Center, teaching kids kickboxing.
*
Nacole Sestrich first found out about the scholarship program three years ago, when two recipients were announced at the Butte vs. Butte Central boys' basketball game.
Then she heard more about the scholarship from a friend whose mom is a professor at Montana Tech. She wasted no time in applying, and when she found out she'd been selected, she and her family were near tears.
Both of her parents have worked very hard throughout her life, Nacole said. John Sestrich is a detention officer and Dorrie Sestrich is a beautician. Neither of them went to college.
Now, Nacole is headed to Tech's heralded nursing program.
"I'm really excited," she said. "I've known I wanted to go into nursing since my junior year, but I didn't know how I was going to be able to do it."
Nacole's first career ambition was to be a veterinarian. "But I didn't really want to go to school for that long, so I decided on nursing. I really enjoy helping people have a better quality of life. That's the way I look at it."
She has worked at the Butte Country Club for the past two summers, and she's also worked as a home health care nurse's assistant.
*
Taryn Stratton has a life plan. Now she has the ability to make it happen.
"I want to for sure get a business management degree and I'm thinking about an OSHA minor," Stratton says.
Stratton has been very involved in Butte civic affairs for years. As an eighth grader at East Middle School, she proposed labeling storm drains all over the city, reminding people that the drains do not flow to the treatment plant, but rather right into the Clark Fork drainage. Her grant proposal was accepted by the state, and she and her dad, Dave Stratton, worked to label hundreds of drains.
She received a letter from then-Gov. Steve Bullock, calling her "an inspiration to not only the young people of Butte but also to the people of Montana."
Stratton was also very involved with the Restore Our Creek grassroots group seeking the restoration of upper Silver Bow Creek.
Stratton credits Butte High teacher Jenny Hope for opening her eyes to the business world in her introduction to business course. She's interested in being an entrepreneur, starting an environmentally focused retail business in Butte.
She likes travel, and her ideal outcome would be to operate her business in Butte and use the occupational safety and health part of her education to work as a consultant, which would involve occasional travel.
She decided not to live in the dorms because she couldn't bear to give up her two pups, "a golden doodle and a long-haired wiener dog," so she's renting a house from her dad. She's getting excited for the start of school. "I just bought my books today," she said Friday.
"I'm beyond grateful."
*
These scholarships mean a lot to Joe McClafferty, Tech's vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement and CEO of the Montana Tech Foundation.
He knows the impact college can make on a family. McClafferty's mom was the first in her extended family to attend college, becoming a nurse, and the impact on the family has been profound.
With these scholarships and others, "We want to make school more accessible to more students," McClafferty said. "The starting line is not the same for everybody."
Just convincing some students that there is a way to go to college is key, he said. "We want them to have the ability to dream about what they can be."
*
None of the dozen students who have received the Dennis & Phyllis Washington scholarships so far have been mining engineering majors.
And that's absolutely fine by Erickson.
"We decided early on that we wanted these students to find their own way," he said. "The important thing is that they have that path to prosperity.
"We feel that it's generational," he said. "It will change the course of their families' lives."