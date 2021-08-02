Three Butte High graduates get life-changing Erickson scholarships to Montana Tech

But it's certainly not hard for the counselors and others in education to see what a life-changer the scholarship can be.

O'Brien will study biological sciences at Tech. "I'm not sure what I'm going to do with it yet," she said, "But I'm interested in becoming a doctor."

A little advice to O'Brien's future Tech classmates: Courtesy and respect is advisable. She is a mixed martial artist. This summer, she's helping out at Grit Training Center, teaching kids kickboxing.

Nacole Sestrich first found out about the scholarship program three years ago, when two recipients were announced at the Butte vs. Butte Central boys' basketball game.

Then she heard more about the scholarship from a friend whose mom is a professor at Montana Tech. She wasted no time in applying, and when she found out she'd been selected, she and her family were near tears.

Both of her parents have worked very hard throughout her life, Nacole said. John Sestrich is a detention officer and Dorrie Sestrich is a beautician. Neither of them went to college.

Now, Nacole is headed to Tech's heralded nursing program.