Threat forces school lockdowns in Anaconda; threat later deemed minimal

Anaconda schools were put in lockdown Thursday after police learned that a threat had been made to the district about a possible shooting, but the threat was later deemed to be minimal, a top school official said.

“The district followed its emergency procedure manual and worked with local law enforcement throughout the afternoon until the threat was arrested by the Anaconda Police Department,” District Superintendent Justin Barnes said in a text to The Montana Standard.

Barnes said he did not have any specifics and calls to Anaconda police were not immediately returned.

In a separate text from Barnes to parents, he said the district learned about the threat around noon and followed lockdown safeguards.

“The district was in close contact with local law enforcement the entire time and worked in conjunction through the remainder of the school day,” Barnes said in the text. “As the afternoon progressed the threat was deemed to be minimal; however, out of safety protocol there will be no afterschool activities for the afternoon and sporting events have all been postponed.”

He said parents who wanted to pick up their kids early could come to the parking areas and their child would be escorted to their vehicles.