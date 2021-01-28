Threat forces school lockdowns in Anaconda; threat later deemed minimal

Anaconda schools were put in lockdown Thursday after police learned that a threat had been made to the district about a possible shooting, but the threat was later deemed to be minimal, a top school official said.
“The district followed its emergency procedure manual and worked with local law enforcement throughout the afternoon until the threat was arrested by the Anaconda Police Department,” District Superintendent Justin Barnes said in a text to The Montana Standard.
Barnes said he did not have any specifics and calls to Anaconda police were not immediately returned.
In a separate text from Barnes to parents, he said the district learned about the threat around noon and followed lockdown safeguards.
“The district was in close contact with local law enforcement the entire time and worked in conjunction through the remainder of the school day,” Barnes said in the text. “As the afternoon progressed the threat was deemed to be minimal; however, out of safety protocol there will be no afterschool activities for the afternoon and sporting events have all been postponed.”
He said parents who wanted to pick up their kids early could come to the parking areas and their child would be escorted to their vehicles.
“As always we understand that some parents or members of the community may be upset that they were not notified sooner but the district focuses on the safety of its staff and students as its utmost priority,” he said in the text.
“There are procedural safeguards in place for exactly these situations,” he wrote. “Notifying parents at the time of discovery and based upon the type of threat would have potentially created a significantly larger threat.”
Anaconda schools were put in lockdown one day in October 2017 because of an online chat between two teens who later said the conversation was a joke.
Police said a student at Anaconda Junior-Senior High School reported a threatening message that day on Snapchat, a popular social media app.
A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were discussing hunting when the female allegedly said the male should shoot up the school. The male allegedly told the female he would indeed shoot up the school and that he would do it silently “like a ninja,” police said then.
All three of Anaconda’s schools — the junior-senior high school and Fred Moodry Intermediate and Lincoln Primary — went into lockdown for about 90 minutes. The two teens were arrested for intimidation but said the conversation was a joke.