Thompson Park trails work set Sept. 24; volunteers welcome

Volunteers are invited to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park in conjunction with National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers will meet at the Eagles Nest Trailhead, where work parties will be assigned tasks and safety rules reviewed. The park is about 10 miles southeast of Butte.

Work will include pulling weeds, erection of a four-section jack-leg fence, downed tree and trash removal, nipping tree starts encroaching on the trails and clearing drain ditches, among other tasks.

The local effort is spearheaded by the Friends of Thompson Park, and is coordinated with the U.S. Forest Service and Butte-Silver Bow County. Volunteers should bring gloves and be prepared to walk. Breakfast pastries will be provided by Great Harvest. Water and soft drinks will also be available.

For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727.

Friends of Thompson Park is a multiple use organization that includes all users of the park whether you are a hiker, horseback rider, bicyclist, disc golfer, birder or anyone who has a desire to ensure the park is maintained for enjoyment by the public. Find us on Facebook.

The park encompasses 3,500 acres. It was established in 1922, and underwent rehabilitation in 2012 through grants from the Natural Resource Damage Program, Recreation Trails Program, and Forest Service funds. Over 25 miles of trails are available for non-motorized recreation including the Milwaukee Road Rail Trail that connects to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and three picnic areas.

National Public Lands Day, established in 1994, is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. It brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.