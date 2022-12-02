Thompson family, volunteers, community prepare for 34th annual food drive

When there is someone in need, the city of Butte has a tendency to go above and beyond the call.

Even when the objective is met, sometimes the generosity continues pouring in. Sometimes it pours in for 34 consecutive years.

“The heart of Butte is so big that it almost brings me to tears just talking about,” said Gary Mattern, captain of the Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department.

“I’ll tell you, (Butte) separates itself from a lot of other places I’ve lived,” added Jim Bennett, Harrington Pepsi’s general manager. “I know that just from the people. They’re genuine; they care.”

At every turn or bump in the road, when the Thompsons have asked for help with the Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive, Butte has answered the bell.

In 2021, after a resident mistook a volunteer for a “porch pirate” on a neighbor’s property, Montana Resources was inspired to donate 400 neon green vests to the cause this year to hopefully eliminate confusion. Pit Printers also helped the cause by creating about 100 signs that will be used to mark civilian vehicles as those associated with the drive.

“I think it goes back to my dad telling me a long time ago,” said Scott Thompson. “And I know you’ve heard this too, that if you don’t ask the question, the answer is always ‘no.’”

Last year was also the first Thompson food drive after the passing of Margie Thompson in 2021. The Thompson family, and everyone else involved, made it a goal to have the biggest drive yet. They accomplished this goal by collecting about 71,000 pounds of food.

After the passing of Margie’s husband and Scott’s father Jim Thompson earlier this year, the goal for 2022 is to once again set a new record.

“My mother and father, Jim and Margie Thompson started the Drive in 1989 as a way of giving back to the Butte community that had been so good to our family since my parents opened Thompson Distributing in November of 1976,” Scott Thompson said in an email to The Montana Standard.

“This year we lost our father, Jim Thompson in March (mom passed in August of 2021),” Thompson added later in the email. “We are shooting for record donations this year in honor of the two founders of the drive!”

“He is amazing,” said Cathy Griffith, director of the Butte Emergency Food Bank, said of Scott Thompson. “Last year we had (71,000 pounds of donated food). So if we can beat that, man, we’d be grateful.”

Yes, the food drive helps those in need during the holiday season. It also does a bulk of the heavy lifting for the food bank by keeping inventory flush for the following year.

“Our shelves our pretty low right now,” Griffith said. “The food drive hopefully will help us to restock everything and be able to continue doing boxes.”

People can, and do, donate to the food bank year-round. Griffith oversees a steady, core group of volunteers who rarely break their commitment. That same group of familiar volunteers comes in especially handy during the drive when the donations — and new volunteers — are flying around hot and heavy.

“The ones who are experienced, they take over and they teach the (new volunteers) the ropes,” Griffith said.

Before the food arrives at the bank, the donations are taken to one of three locations with one of those being the Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department. The Racetrack fire hall is traditionally used as headquarters for the food drive. However due to COVID concerns during 2020 and 2021, this will be the first year the drive’s home base will be at the Racetrack hall since 2019. The other two drop-off spots are at Three Bears Alaska and Safeway on Front Street.

Similar to how Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer for many Americans, the Thompson food drive marks the beginning of Christmas in Butte.

“This is always a kick-start for my holiday season,” Mattern said. “This is always a heart-warmer that really gets me in the mood for the holidays.”

The morning also begins at the Racetrack and other volunteer fire departments around town, depending on where volunteers have been assigned to report. This is when the 15-90 Search and Rescue volunteers use their skill set to get the ball rolling.

“The Thompson family can tell you that this would not be possible without the 15-90 Search and Rescue,” Thompson said.

Adapting similar strategic principles used while searching for and rescuing someone, the 15-90 volunteers are able to help transform pandemonium into what Thompson calls “organized chaos,” by mapping out and delegating where everyone needs to go.

“Search and rescue brought basically a grid pattern to it, like what they would do with their searches,” Thompson said.

In addition to delegating who goes where with whom, the search-and-rescue volunteers are able to jump in and quickly pick up the slack when needed because they are equipped with radio communication in their personal vehicles.

Problems that pop up throughout the day are mostly easy to solve. Maybe a house or block will be missed and someone will need to go back and collect those donations. Occasionally their missions require search-and-rescue expertise.

“One time they had to find somebody who came to volunteer and was out somewhere,” said Brad Belke, 15-90 Search and Rescue commander. “And they had to find them. Well, search and rescue is perfect for that so we went and found them and got them home.”

Once donations are collected and brought to the Racetrack, they’re loaded onto distribution trucks and taken to the food bank. Those distribution trucks are provided by Harrington Bottling Co., which stepped in to help with the drive after the Thompsons sold their distribution company (thereby losing a fleet of trucks) in 2017.

The generosity and continued commitment from Harrington is yet another example of Butte helping its own.

“It is what makes Butte such a special place,” Bennett said. “It’s just that commitment to the community.”

Of course, all of these efforts would be fruitless if not for the donations. People who wish to donate Saturday morning can leave a box or bag of non-perishable food at their mailbox or on their front porch. Volunteers disperse from the Racetrack around 10 a.m. so plan accordingly.

Additional items such as paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo, bar soap and deodorant are also needed.

Donations by cash or check are also strongly encouraged. Because the money is going to be used by a food bank when purchasing food, the money can be stretched much further than by a regular person visiting the grocery store.

Checks made out to the “Butte Food Bank” are easiest to deal with for people who wish to go this route to donate. Slide the check (or cash) into an envelope labeled “Butte Food Bank” and leave it in a secure location near your mailbox, porch or front door.

If the Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive was a stew and members of the Butte community each added their own special ingredient to the pot, the stock was and still is the Thompson family.

Jim and Margie may be gone, but all of the Thompsons are still involved. Scott and his son Josh will be running the drive. Scott’s other son, Ryan, will be collecting food. Mary, Jackie and Hallie Thompson — who are married to Scott, Josh and Ryan Thompson, respectively — and their children will be helping to feed volunteers. Mark Thompson, Scott’s brother, and his three daughters will be collecting food.

“It’s the heart of Butte,” Mattern said of the food drive. “It’s Butte people helping Butte people.”