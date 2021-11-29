Thompson Family Food Drive set for Saturday, Dec. 4

The annual Thompson Family Food Drive is Saturday, Dec. 4, and this year’s event is in memory of Margie Thompson, who died Aug. 17. To honor her, organizers are hoping to make this their best food drive yet.

Donors are asked to leave bagged non-perishables such as canned goods of soup, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, paper towels, pasta, cooking oil, shampoo, bar soap, crackers, spaghetti sauce, cereal, and canned meats next to their mailboxes ready for pickup between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off that day at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St., or at the Pepsi truck locations at Safeway on Front Street, Three Bears Alaska, and at the old Stage store at the Butte Plaza Mall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash donations also are appreciated.

