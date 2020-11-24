Thompson Family Food Drive continues through Dec. 5

The Thompson Family Food Drive has donation bins placed at both Safeways, Walmart, Walgreens, Three Bears, The Montana Standard, and CVS Pharmacy, both Dollar Tree locations and Family Dollar. 'Last call' will be Saturday, Dec. 5. Mail monetary donations directly to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St., Butte, MT 59701. For details, Kathy Griffith at 406-782-6230, Amy Hopewell or Jim Bennett of Harrington Bottling at 406-494-3200.