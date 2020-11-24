 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson Family Food Drive continues through Dec. 5
0 comments
top story

Thompson Family Food Drive continues through Dec. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Thompson Family Food Drive has donation bins placed at both Safeways, Walmart, Walgreens, Three Bears, The Montana Standard, and CVS Pharmacy, both Dollar Tree locations and Family Dollar. 'Last call' will be Saturday, Dec. 5. Mail monetary donations directly to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St., Butte, MT 59701. For details, Kathy Griffith at 406-782-6230, Amy Hopewell or Jim Bennett of Harrington Bottling at 406-494-3200.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wayne Baltezar, 56
Obituaries

Wayne Baltezar, 56

Wayne Calvin Baltezar, 56, of Butte, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Axelson Funeral Home.…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News