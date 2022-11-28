 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive is Dec. 3 in Butte

What you may have missed, what's happening and a few things coming up.

The Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive in memory of the late Margie and Jim Thompson will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Butte.

Donors may leave bagged items near their mailboxes for pickup. Volunteers this year will be wearing bright green vests and personal vehicles used to pick up food items will be marked.

NEEDED: Cash donations are in high demand. For info on cash donations, visit: thompsonfamilyfooddrive.betterworld.org/donate

FOOD DONATIONS: Food donations must be non-perishable: Canned goods including soup, fruits, vegetables and meat; Pasta including boxed mac and cheese and ramen noodles, cold and hot cereals, peanut butter, jelly, cooking oil, crackers and spaghetti sauce.

OTHER NEEDS: Paper towels, toilet paper, and personal items like shampoo, bar soap and deodorant.

People are also reading…

DROP-OFF FROM 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M.: Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St.; Pepsi truck locations at Safeway on Front Street, Three Bears Alaska, and at the Racetrack Fire Hall at Farragut and Grand avenues.

