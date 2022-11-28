Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive is Dec. 3 in Butte

The Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive in memory of the late Margie and Jim Thompson will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Butte.

Donors may leave bagged items near their mailboxes for pickup. Volunteers this year will be wearing bright green vests and personal vehicles used to pick up food items will be marked.

NEEDED: Cash donations are in high demand. For info on cash donations, visit: thompsonfamilyfooddrive.betterworld.org/donate.

FOOD DONATIONS: Food donations must be non-perishable: Canned goods including soup, fruits, vegetables and meat; Pasta including boxed mac and cheese and ramen noodles, cold and hot cereals, peanut butter, jelly, cooking oil, crackers and spaghetti sauce.

OTHER NEEDS: Paper towels, toilet paper, and personal items like shampoo, bar soap and deodorant.

DROP-OFF FROM 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M.: Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St.; Pepsi truck locations at Safeway on Front Street, Three Bears Alaska, and at the Racetrack Fire Hall at Farragut and Grand avenues.