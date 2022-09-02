Thompson Creek Fire reported near Mystic Lake in Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness

Smokejumpers on the ground with assistance from helicopters continued working on the 65-acre Thompson Creek Fire reported Friday about one mile southwest of Mystic Lake in the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness area in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

A closure was issued Friday for the 816-acre Trail Ridge Fire burning on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests in the 2000 Mussigbrod Fire burn area. Warmer daytime and overnight temperatures, combined with consistent wind is creating conditions that encourage fire growth. The closure order can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.

Smoke from this fire is expected to hang in the Big Hole Valley and on Highways 93 and 43. The communities of Sula, Wisdom, Jackson and Dillon may see smoke and haze from this fire in addition to smoke from the Moose Fire in Idaho and the Thompson Creek Fire near Mystic Lake, also on the Wisdom District.

The Trail Ridge Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8365/.