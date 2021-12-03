This year's Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll is 'Reimagined'

Well, it turns out there will be an Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll after all and no one is more excited than business owner Shelly Conner of “Gloss: The Green Beauty Counter” at 31 W. Park St.

Conner and other Uptown Butte business owners got together just before the holidays and decided, since the official stroll had been canceled, to strike out on their own this year and host “Christmas Stroll: Reimagined.”

No, there will be no parade this year but there are so many family-fun events planned beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec 3. It’s a night that promises a good dose of holiday cheer.

“I am excited because businesses are working together,” said Conner.

Conner’s main focus for the stroll is the kids.

“The past two years have been tough on Butte’s youth,” Conner explained, “and we wanted to do something for the kids.”

And, they are doing something — something fun!

“All the money we were able to raise went to advertising and for the kids’ activities,” explained Conner.

From 5 to 8 p.m., a children’s activity and craft area will be at Granger Lot on Park Street. Train rides for smaller children will be offered and there will be a story time.

“Reindeer Games” is the theme and children will come straight in and get their passports. According to Conner, if the participating children complete their activities they get a chance for prizes.

For residents young and old, if you like dance, the Tiernan Dancers will perform at 5:30 p.m. at Slainte, 43 E. Park St., and Montana Dance Works take to the stage at 6 p.m. at the Granger Lot.

The Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., will be serving up hot cocoa to all strollers. The Copper City Divas and Dudes Line Dancers will perform at 6:30 p.m. and will be teaching family-fun line dancing with Christmas music blaring.

At 7 p.m., head to the “Community Christmas Tree Lighting” outside of North 46 Degrees, 102 E. Granite St. The eatery will also have live music.

Over at Taco del Sol at 146 W. Park St., a “Freeze Frame Ice Sculpture Selfie Station” will be set up from 5 to 8 p.m., and if you are looking for Santa Claus — well you’ll find him next to 51 Below at 51 W. Park St., and the Miners Hotel.

Old St. Nick can also be found from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Get your photo taken with Santa and enjoy free hot chocolate, along with cookies. While there, check out the library’s holiday book sale.

A block over from the library at the historic Clark Chateau Museum & Gallery, 321 W. Broadway St., music and dancers will be part of their festivities, and to top it off, a visit from Santa.

Food vendors will be on hand in Uptown Butte and a window decorating contest will be part of the fun, too.

Another contest that needs residents’ participation is the “Festival of Trees.” Several Uptown businesses will be displaying their decorated tree and strollers are urged to pick their favorite one.

Want your face painted? Head on over to Beautiful Life Clothing, 22 W. Park St., or Rooted Tribe Hot Yoga, 14 S. Dakota St. Both businesses will be set up to do just that.

According to Conner, the majority of participating businesses will also be serving some type of food and drink, and also said the stroll is also a great time to get to know Uptown Butte’s business owners.

An “Elf Hunt” will be played out throughout the night. Strollers must find hidden elves at participating businesses. Find one and a prize may be your reward.

“It’s a fun way to get people into the stores and check things out,” said Conner.

Participating Uptown businesses include: Beautiful Life Clothing, Beautiful Things on Broadway, Beauty Unleashed, Butte Jewelers/Buffalo Gallery, Butte Public Library, Butte Stuff, Clearwater Credit Union, 5518 Designs, G&H Family Boutique, Family Roots, Gloss: The Green Brewery Counter, Headframe Spirits, Highland Family Chiropractic, Hummingbird Café, Kally’s Korner, La Casa Toscana, Maloney’s Bar, Mirror Mirror, Montana Axe Throwing Co., Morri Salon at the Kenwood, North 46 Degrees, Oro Fino Coffee, Park & Main Café, Party Palace, Pita Pit, Quarry Brewery, Rooted Tribe Hot Yoga, Sassy’s Antiques & Collectibles, Slainte Butte America Pub, Small Jobs Handy, Sparky’s Garage Bar & Grill, Taco del Sol, Twisted Design, Vu Villa Pizza, and Wein’s Men’s Store.

While the Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll has been highlighted here, there are even more events throughout the weekend in Butte and Anaconda, too. Check these out:

BUTTE

Members of the Rotary and Interact Clubs of Butte will be on hand at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, to light the Rotary community tree at Victory Circle, corner of Park and Arizona. The Perchance Players from the historic Clark Chateau, directed by Frankee Angel, will be singing Christmas carols.

The annual Thompson Family Food Drive is Saturday, Dec. 4, and this year’ event is in memory of Margie Thompson, who died Aug. 17. To honor her, organizers are hoping to make this their best food drive yet. Donors are asked to leave bagged non-perishables such as canned goods of soup, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, paper towels, pasta, cooking oil, shampoo, bar soap, crackers, spaghetti sauce, cereal, and canned meats next to their mailboxes ready for pickup between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off that day at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St., or at the Pepsi truck locations at Safeway on Front Street, Three Bears Alaska, at the old Stage store at the Butte Plaza Mall. Cash donations also are appreciated.

“Santa Paws” is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Bring your pets for a photograph with Santa. Two 5x7-inch photos cost $18. All proceeds go to help fund the spay/neuter program. Pet owners are asked to wear masks and only pets are allowed in the photos. There is also an option to not have Santa in the photo. Bring pets on leashes and in crates.

“It’s a Butte-iful Christmas” craft show and Christmas festival will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

Meadowlands, 4034 Elizabeth Warren Ave, is hosting a Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

The winter Farmers Market continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Vendors include Sugar Beet Row, Heggelund Ranch Meats, The Pie Lady and more.

Mini-Holiday Market Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the party room at Uno's, 3235 Harrison Ave.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Women’s Club Children’s Store will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ancient Order of Hibernian Hall, 321 E. Commercial St.

Ice Sculpting Class begins at noon Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Discover Anaconda Visitor Center, 306 E. Park Ave.

Good Neighbor Day starts with a breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 5, at the American Legion Hall, 3rd and Cedar. At 1 p.m., this year’s good neighbor will be honored and the stroll button drawing will be held.

