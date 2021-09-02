This week's vaccine sweepstakes winners take home total of $35,000

Five winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Thursday's winners are Julie Daum, $10,000; Jolene Kaighn, $10,000; Krista Arnold-Anderson, $5,000; Kieyrah Killoy, $5,000; and Dakota Willman, 16, accompanied by his grandparents, Art and Betty Willman, $5,000.

Thursday’s winners represent the eleventh group of five people to win. The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $385,000 has been awarded to 55 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The next COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Butte Farmers Market in Uptown Butte.

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

