'This is your chance'

Grumblings about perceived bumblings by public officials, along with a deep affection for Deer Lodge, led Jim Jess to run for mayor.

In November, he won, comfortably, an experience he likened to bringing home a new baby. He felt a tad overwhelmed. His first day as mayor was Jan. 3. His term is four years.

“I was pretty nervous coming in, but the staff and the city council have been great,” Jess said.

“Like everybody else, I used to complain a lot. I used to attend city council meetings and I’d get frustrated,” he said. “They never did anything the way I wanted.

“Now, I’m getting an education. The things that I found frustrating there were very valid explanations for,” Jess said.

He recently received a dose of public indignation from callers upset that the city had altered how it plows certain streets.

“I think the city should have been more proactive,” Jess said, about alerting citizens to the new approach and the reasons for its adoption.

James Stephen “Jim” Jess, 52, was born and raised in Anaconda, a son of Mary Kay and Carl Jess. Mary Kay managed the Anaconda bureau of The Montana Standard. Carl worked as a barber.

Jess worked years ago as a bartender in Deer Lodge before becoming a resident. He’s lived in the city for about 32 years.

He and his wife, Linda, have two children. Jess works as an institutional probation and parole officer for the Montana Department of Corrections. He said that job has helped him develop the thick skin he might need as a public official.

“I’ve got people at the prison threatening to kill me on a regular basis, and they mean it,” he said, wryly.

The mayor’s job in Deer Lodge is a paid position but not meant to be full-time, Jess said. His schedule as a probation and parole officer is flexible, he said, and he is currently in city hall when his schedule permits - including a full day on Fridays and a half day on Thursdays.

“This is considered a part-time job, but it takes more time than I realized,” Jess said. “I do have 20 years in with the Department of Corrections and I could retire at any time. If something has to give, this is definitely my priority.”

He said Jordan Green, the city’s chief administrative officer, has been remarkably helpful.

“I couldn’t do this job without Jordan. He has the education I don’t have. He keeps me in line,” Jess said.

The city’s organizational chart demonstrates that Deer Lodge’s chief executive is its mayor.

Jess said he hopes ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, including drilling a third water well, will continue with grant funding.

He said the Deer Lodge police department is under-funded, with officers driving squad cars that barely run. He said he’d like for the city to offer officers more competitive pay to reduce turnover.

Rising housing costs have become a vexing problem across Montana. The same is true in Deer Lodge. Jess said the Montana State Prison has a host of openings but people who might be interested in a job there fret about finding an affordable home.

It seems there’s no shortage of challenges. He’s learned that tackling them can be akin to wrangling a bull bison.

The days of assumption-driven carping about local government are done.

Jess said his wife suggested he run for mayor after listening for years to his complaining about city government and learning that former mayor Diana Solle wasn’t seeking re-election.

“My poor wife just finally said, ‘This is your chance.’”

