For a county that is “parks rich” in land, open spaces and trails, folks in Butte-Silver Bow want more when it comes to parks and recreation.

They want increased investments in general, and in particular, they want more trails, more off-leash dog parks, and more than anything, they want an indoor recreation center.

The latter could cost $30 million or more by itself, according to a new parks “Master Plan,” which has other drawn-up proposals and price tags to match the wish list. They include:

• Making the Original Mineyard into an open park with terraces, permanent sound and light towers, a playground, pavilions and a connection to Alaska Street with a ramp and stairs and lights. Cost $6.6 million.

• Turning a portion of Clark Park into an all-year, covered yet open-air rink for ice skating in the cold months and roller skating in the warm ones, with rentals, concessions and other upgrades. Cost $4 million.

• An Uptown dog park — site not yet suggested — with a splash pad and other play features for the pups and benches and tables for people. Cost $2.5 million.

• A connector from Copper Mountain to the Greenway Trail and signs throughout Butte with information about its parks and how to find them. And the “no dogs allowed” billboards in parks would be replaced with small signs. Combined cost $2.3 million.

Consultants and parks officials made other recommendations in the new master plan. One would make the parks department independent from Public Works to better ensure reliable funding and clarify overlapping duties and personnel.

The plan also lists short-term and long-term options for more funding. One is establishing a “parks district” with its own taxing authority.

That’s just one funding option, not a recommendation, and voters would have to approve any such district. They have done so in some Montana cities, including Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls.

The plan has updated data on Butte-Silver Bow’s existing parks and its parks division, including spending and staffing, and compares it all to three cities similar in either size or other characteristics — Helena, Idaho Falls and Cedar City, Utah.

Parks officials worked with SCJ Studio Landscape Architecture and Butte-based Water & Environmental Technologies in compiling data and gathering public input for the master plan.

The work began in November 2021 and the plan was recently presented to the Council of Commissioners for review.

It looks at needs and possibilities over the next six years and over the next 20 years, and much of it was driven by public input and feedback. The outreach was extensive and included open houses, online surveys and in-person interviews.

County officials say an updated master plan can help secure grants and is required by ordinance to sell surplus parks lands, and the “vision” aspects can guide future developments and funding decisions.

But there are skeptics.

Butte has had numerous “pie in the sky” proposals that have never panned out and the list of taxpayer-funded local studies gets longer every year, some with questionable returns.

Commissioner Jim Fisher says they’ve become a staple of Butte-Silver Bow government but rarely pay off because their visions don’t match taxpayer realities, limited funding and competing priorities such as roads and other services.

The county paid WET and SCJ Architects a combined $83,500 to help craft the parks master plan. Fisher told them they earned their money and the plan includes some wonderful possibilities.

But, he asked, “How are we going to pay for it?”

Commissioner Hattie Thatcher said she’s “also a big dreamer” but wanted to know if the surveys asked people how much in taxes they were willing to pay for added investments and amenities. They did not.

But there are other funding options, officials and consultants say, including grants, private donations, sale of surplus property and user fees. And the last master plan in 2008 included projects such as a pool or waterpark that became reality.

“We were able to use that as a guiding document that got some things done, that allowed us to go to the taxpayers and ask for a bond issue for the pool and do some other upgrades,” said county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, who was parks director when the bond issue was approved and the waterpark was built.

“So this is big picture,” he told commissioners. “I don’t want people to think we’re going to go out and ask for a couple hundred million dollars. We are visioning what can happen and I think there are opportunities for other funding sources, and public-private partnerships have worked extremely well.”

PARKS LANDSCAPE NOW

Butte-Silver Bow has 56 park sites, including small “mini parks,” larger neighborhood and community parks, and special use areas such as sports fields, trails and the waterpark that have specific uses and/or generate revenue.

“We’re pretty parks rich — we’ve got a lot of properties,” Stephen Coe, a senior planner at WET, told the council.

Also among them are five open spaces that include trails and the Big Butte area and two “regional parks” that have multiple uses and draw folks from other places. Those are Thompson Park and Stodden Park.

The comparison cities were chosen in part because they had recently updated their own master plans, were not funded by large “parks districts” and were surrounded by public lands like Butte. Helena and Cedar City were very close in population to Butte’s 34,494 while Idaho Falls is nearly double that at 64,818.

Butte-Silver Bow has 4,198 acres of parks land, but that includes 3,500 acres at Thompson Park outside of urban Butte that are co-managed by the U.S. Forest Service. There are 698 park acres in urban Butte.

Idaho Falls has more than twice that but also has nearly twice the population. In terms of park acres per 1,000 residents, Idaho Falls has 28.5, Butte 22.5, Helena 10.8 and Cedar City 9.7. Butte-Silver Bow has nearly 68 miles of trails, far more than Idaho Falls and Cedar City and 16 miles more than Helena.

But Butte-Silver Bow was last in several parks departmental expense categories, including total spending per capita. That figure is $50.77 for Butte, $104.71 for Cedar City, $125.21 for Helena and $272.16 for Idaho Falls. Butte’s 18 full-time parks employees also ranked last among the cities.

Danette Gleason, Butte-Silver Bow’s budget director, said those cities include some large amenities and expenditures in their departmental figures that Butte-Silver Bow does not, so those comparisons are not apples to apples.

The plan itself cites figures showing Butte-Silver Bow trailing the peer cities in several parks spending categories, and Coe told commissioners “we’re low on just about everything.”

In a comprehensive online survey conducted throughout March 2022 that had more than 1,000 unique individual respondents, 82% said the county should increase investment in parks, recreation and trails.

“So the parks department is important to the city of Butte and they want to see it better,” Mark Garff, a landscape architect and principal at SCJ Studio, told commissioners.

But as noted earlier, the survey did not ask how much more respondents themselves are willing to pay.

GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS

The plan clearly suggests that funding for parks be increased by listing reasons for upgrades, but steers clear of saying by how much or providing dollar figures.

It says upgrades are worthy because parks provide “essential recreation, exercise, inspiration, community engagement and needed respite from daily life” and are equally available to all, including those with lower incomes. It also says they promote health, increase adjacent property values and attract visitors and new residents.

It lists numerous short-term funding options, including donations, Superfund dollars, partnerships, sale of surplus land and general obligation or revenue bonds.

It lists long-term options as well. They include general fund tax dollars, user fees, special improvement districts funded by property taxpayers in designated areas, and a “parks district” with its own taxing authority. The latter two are subject to votes of the people.

Garff told commissioners he believes voters would approve a parks district but the plan does not push for that or any other option.

But it does recommend that parks and recreation become its own department like it is in most Montana cities. In Butte-Silver Bow, it’s a division within Public Works.

According to the plan, the change would clarify the status of “shared” employees, improve departmental stability, allow specialization of roles and help ensure reliable funding.

Gallagher liked the idea when he was parks director and he still likes it. The difference now is he’s chief executive and has more power to pursue the change.

“I think we need to move towards that,” he said.

The parks system has expanded in recent years and though the parks division shares some maintenance duties with Public Works, it has many roles all to itself, Gallagher said.

One is overseeing Highland View Golf Course, which it runs like a business. It will likely take a public-private partnership to get an indoor recreation center off the ground and if built, parks would have to manage it like a business too, Gallagher said.

“Those are things that are really not under the scope of Public Works,” he said.

THE WISH LIST

The “wish list” was derived from public outreach — things residents identified via surveys and interviews and input at open houses. The project proposals were drawn up as possibilities to match them, complete with estimated prices for each of their components.

The public’s No. 1 want was an indoor recreation center and its most frequently requested features include a climbing gym, a gymnasium with basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, spaces for public events, meeting rooms, an indoor running track, a lap pool and a dry sauna.

The plan includes a photo of an indoor rec center in Moscow, Idaho and an estimated cost of $30 million, which includes $25 million for actual construction and $5 million for prep work and contingencies.

Because it would be such a big undertaking, the plan recommends a steering committee be established to guide and drive the project and explore grants and public-private partnerships to pay for it.

When asked if such a facility would compete with the YMCA and hurt it financially, parks officials said they have always worked closely with the YMCA and a community center would have different and complementing features and programming. A steering committee would help ensure that, they said.

Turning the Original Mineyard into an open park was also a wish-list item the public identified in a recently completed Uptown Master Plan. The parks plan includes a potential $6.6 million proposal with cost estimates for 35 separate items and features, from lighting to landscaping to site grading. The latter has the biggest single-ticket cost at $1.74 million.

Gallagher likes the idea.

“I think we need to be moving towards making it a more functional park for everyday activity, make it a place where people are going to sit on the lawn and have lunch,” he said.

Gallagher said the proposal for the Original, like the others, lays out grander possibilities, but you don’t have to do them all or do them all at once. All have lower-hanging fruit.

“I think we can start making some of those changes (at the Original),” he said. “We can make it more accessible right now and start moving toward those types of things.”

There has to be a plan for maintaining it as a full-time park, he said, but “we can make it a facility that’s open.”

An Uptown dog park was also a popular idea as were upgrades at Clark Park, including an open-air rink for ice skating and roller skating.

And although the county has an expansive trail network now, many residents want more route connections, especially a link from the Copper Mountain Sports Complex to a planned segment of the Greenway Trail west of Montana Street.

GOING FORWARD

Fisher remains skeptical about the wish list and there are other commissioners with questions.

Commissioner John Sorich said the plan was “very detailed, a lot of food for thought,” but asked if the survey put price tags to the various wish-list items so respondents knew how much they would cost. They did not.

But Cathy Tutty, a longtime member of the Parks and Recreation Board, said an updated master plan was a worthy and even necessary endeavor.

“Without a master plan we can’t even apply for grants,” she said. “You have to have something that you’re relying on to say this is what is needed and wanted.”

She and others, including Gallagher and Parks Director Bob Lazzari, named several goals and projects in the 2008 plan that became reality in some fashion.

They included Skyline Park and its dog park and fishing pond, more trails (many funded by grants), a playground at Rocker, an irrigation system at the golf course, 3 Legends Stadium for baseball, and, of course, a public pool that with public support and private donations became a full-fledged waterpark.

The public and private buy-in behind Ridge Waters water park, Tutty said, led Montana Resources and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation to donate $10 million for major upgrades and new amenities at Stodden Park.

“Once that pool initiative passed, MR said, ‘Oh, since you guys are willing to invest, we’re going to invest,’” Tutty said.

Lazzari noted that much of the plan was public-driven and reflects what residents and taxpayers want to see.

“These are aspirational goals and this document will help us make decisions on how we can improve parks and recreation in Butte,” he said. “The 2008 plan — there were a lot of things in there we reached.”

Gleason, the budget director, said the plan can help shape money decisions, too.

“Granted, we’re probably not going to have a $3 million or $4 million dog park right away … but you can add things as you get funding,” she said. “We can start somewhere and eventually grow to what the public wants.

"It helps guide us on what the public wants and balance that with the dollars we have.”