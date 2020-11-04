Thieves strike Butte construction sites

Four construction companies working on the site of the new veterans home were hit by thieves sometime in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The office of Markovich Construction was broken into and a laptop was taken, along with several tools. Tri-County’s trailer was broken into and $2,000 to $3,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Elkhorn Electric and Time Honored Construction trailers were also broken into. Elkhorn had a wire crimper stolen that was worth $3,000, along with $2,000 in miscellaneous tools and Time Honored had $2,500 worth of tools stolen. The case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, a construction site out at the Four Mile had a trailer broken into sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. Stolen was $10,000 worth of miscellaneous tools.

