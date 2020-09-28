Thief hits Butte Ace Hardware early Saturday morning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A thief came prepared with bolt cutters early Saturday morning and managed to break into a storage container, stealing several items worth thousands of dollars from Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a man on a bicycle rode behind the store wearing a blue jacket with black on the sleeves. He was dressed for the elements as he was also wearing a camouflage coat and a hooded sweatshirt underneath. He also had a backpack which contained the bolt cutters.

The stolen merchandise — including 15 chainsaws, a line trimmer, bars and chains — was stacked into the store’s shopping carts. He then carted the items away, heading toward the grassy field behind the store.

There are no suspects at this time. The case remains under investigation.

