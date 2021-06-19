They're the best “Reflections for Father’s Day”

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”
That is one of the most popular sayings on Father’s Day, and though simplistic, it’s spot on.
It’s in the spirit of that quotation that we feature the following fathers here today. They’re all special dads who, through their own words and actions, have made their sons and daughters of The Montana Standard love them even more.
Apparently, great minds think alike. When asked what their dad’s most enduring quality is, the children of Jack Timmer — Missy Robertson, Jackie Timmer and Rod Timmer — all had the same answer: his sense of humor.
“He’s a very funny guy,” says Missy.
Scratch the surface though and humor is just the tip of the iceberg.
As far as his kids are concerned, his work ethic is second to none and it’s a trait he instilled in each of them.
“Dad has an unbelievably strong work ethic,” said Rod.
His sisters agree. Their dad never let them back out of a job. His cardinal rule, they recalled, was — “You start a job, you finish it.”
“That’s right,” added Jackie, “and you give it your all.”
And, don’t let that gruff exterior fool you. The Timmer patriarch has a soft spot.
His kids recall a time when he gave the family car away.
“Literally,” said Rod, “he gave it away.”
The vehicle was being replaced with a newer version and Jack had sold it to an older man. Somehow, the money fell through and the potential buyer was without the means to purchase the car.
Instead of backing out of the deal, Jack took a more generous route.
“Dad just gave it to him,” said Missy.
Their dad wasn’t afraid to help with the household chores either.
As the kids explained, Jack’s working day ended earlier than that of their mom, Arlene. So more often than not, dad was the chef for the night and, if there was time, he’d start a load of laundry, too.
Missy, along with Rod and Jackie, had more laughs at their dad’s expense. One particular vacation brought on a fit of giggles.
Years ago, the siblings really wanted to see the Tillamook Cheese Factory in Oregon. Jack and Arlene, however, had already been there several times.
The trip, according to Jackie, included some horrible winding roads. Once the family reached their destination, their dad said, “Well, there it is,” and just keep going.
“We didn’t even stop,” laughed Missy.
Blaine Smith Jr.: The key to life is happiness
Mike Smith’s dad, Blaine Smith Jr., was an Army officer for 23 years and is described as orderly, organized, dependable, disciplined, confident and a big, big believer in teamwork.
“He’s displayed all those as a father, too, but in that role, I admire him most for other qualities: His moral compass, his compassion, his easy-going nature, his sense of humor.”
Mike says his dad is an eternal optimist who loves people, his country and “all good dogs everywhere, especially his own.” And he learned from his father that “the key to life is happiness, and happiness is impossible without laughter.”
Mike confided that in times of heartbreak and uncertainty, in emergencies, or when life is just overwhelming, it’s his dad’s steadiness he seeks.
“It’s always there,” Mike said.
For years, his father has kept a little prayer on his refrigerator. It says, simply, “Holy God, calm us in times of crisis, so that we might exercise good judgment.”
“God has always answered that prayer for my dad,” Mike said.
Jim Browning: “He’s the best!”
Jim Browning’s biggest fan is Jamie Rowling. That’s almost a requirement for the job — he’s her dad and according to her, “He’s the best!”
There were many life lessons and qualities taught to Rowling in her formative years. One less was to always show compassion.
“My dad taught me to have respect and kindness for all the people I come across in my life,” Rowling said.
Her father is also passionate about music, particularly songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. He passed it on to his only child, who also loves the music of Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, just to name a few.
“We would listen to the music together all the time,” explained Rowling, “and we still do to this day.”
For 23 years, Rowling’s dad successfully ran the family business, Daly’s Grocery Store, but Jamie is in awe that he seems to be good at everything he does. He paints and sketches, loves to golf and play horseshoes, and excels at them all.
But she loves doing anything with her dad. It just doesn’t matter — a night out for dinner or just sitting in the backyard talking are just as special as anything else.
“I treasure the time we spend together,” Rowling said.
Pete Salle: Role model
Jenean Kujawa has plenty to say about her dad, Pete Salle, who managed Bob Ward & Sons in Butte for 35 years, and it’s all good.
First and foremost, she considers her dad one of her biggest role models and has learned much from him.
She and her brother, Jeremy, grew up witnessing his dedication to his job and to his family. Sister and brother also took note that their dad has many hobbies, one of which is making his own wine. He also likes the great outdoors — hunting and fishing, and spends time on various projects at the family ranch in Elk Park.
One of Salle’s most endearing qualities, according to his daughter, is his courage and positive outlook. A prostate cancer survivor, Kujawa said her dad “showed what courage and attitude can bring to the table.”
According to Kujawa, her dad’s commitment to family is another cherished trait. From annual family vacations to time spent with his four grandchildren, Will, Wyatt, Julie and Kobin, Salle puts in the time, all the while loving every minute of it.
“I am honored to call him dad,” said Kujawa.
Wayne Tregear: “Dad’s a hero”
Wayne Tregear is a hero to his daughter, Katie Mattson. Not just because he has always been there for her, but because he has been there for others, too.
Mattson has witnessed his generosity many, many times.
“My dad is one of those guys that would give the shirt off his back,” said Mattson. “He helps everyone that needs help and doesn’t expect anything in return.”
Through the years, Mattson has watched her dad give money to people in need, help to fix someone’s car, and done such favors as driving cross country to pick up a car for a family member.
He has helped search for lost hunters, was a volunteer fireman, supported numerous fundraisers, and played Santa for many a Christmas party.
If Mattson could have one wish granted this Father’s Day, it would be giving her dad everything he would ever need so he could fully retire.
“He deserves to spend all his time fishing, camping, hunting and enjoying life!” said Mattson.