They're the best “Reflections for Father’s Day”

Pete Salle: Role model

Jenean Kujawa has plenty to say about her dad, Pete Salle, who managed Bob Ward & Sons in Butte for 35 years, and it’s all good.

First and foremost, she considers her dad one of her biggest role models and has learned much from him.

She and her brother, Jeremy, grew up witnessing his dedication to his job and to his family. Sister and brother also took note that their dad has many hobbies, one of which is making his own wine. He also likes the great outdoors — hunting and fishing, and spends time on various projects at the family ranch in Elk Park.

One of Salle’s most endearing qualities, according to his daughter, is his courage and positive outlook. A prostate cancer survivor, Kujawa said her dad “showed what courage and attitude can bring to the table.”

According to Kujawa, her dad’s commitment to family is another cherished trait. From annual family vacations to time spent with his four grandchildren, Will, Wyatt, Julie and Kobin, Salle puts in the time, all the while loving every minute of it.

“I am honored to call him dad,” said Kujawa.

Wayne Tregear: “Dad’s a hero”