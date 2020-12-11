There's still time to give to Mining City Christmas

The Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program has always been about spreading holiday joy between neighbors. This year has been an extra tough year, and the Butte community has shown just how tough it is by making small donations that make a big difference over the holidays.
“In its usual form, the community of Butte is being just superbly generous," said Margie Seccomb, chief executive officer of Action Inc., the local non-profit that puts on the program.
Every child should wake up Christmas morning to find a toy under the tree, and it’s just as important they have warm clothes and a warm home for the winter.
A continuation of a 29-year partnership, the Southwest Detachment Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots program accepts donated toys for every good girl and boy to unwrap, and Action Inc.’s program provides the coats, boots, hats, gloves and socks that everybody needs to stay safe.
By teaming with the Butte Emergency Food Bank, Action Inc. also provides families a warm holiday meal, and, as always, Action Inc’s Adopt-A-Family program invites members of the community and businesses to support a local family from the giving tree.
Large donations from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and NorthWestern Energy, and a strong turnout from both individuals and businesses have given Seccomb hope that Action Inc. can meet this year’s demand. But due to the pandemic, Seccomb has observed an increase in housing and utility needs in the community, and encourages those on both the giving and receiving end of the holiday program to continue to sign up.
People can sign up online, or call or visit Action Inc.
Support Local Journalism
Seccomb also wanted to remind people who are struggling with their utilities to seek out assistance from Action, Inc. as soon as possible. The application is fast and easy. Seeing the demand for utility assistance rise has Seccomb concerned about Christmas.
“This year, because of the impacts of COVID, we really weren't sure if the donations would come,” Seccomb said. “It's one of those kinds of situations where it can go either way — people might give more, because they're caring for their neighbors and they know people who are hurting, or it could be that we take in less donations, because people are hurting. So we didn't know what to expect.”
Because the pandemic cost people jobs and made them ill and unable to work, Seccomb said it’s entirely possible folks who’ve never been in need before may this year find themselves in a position to take advantage of community assistance.
So far, the community has responded with overwhelming support.
If there’s a bright side to the pandemic, it’s that it gives kindness a chance to shine.
With aggressive COVID safety protocols in place, volunteers from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and elsewhere in the community found a way to make the Mining City Christmas happen in great form again this year.
"Acts of kindness have a tremendous impact on how kind the world is. And so the more acts of kindness, I feel, the better our world is, and the stronger our community is,” Seccomb said of volunteers who have come out in hard times to make everybody’s holiday a special one.
To donate or sign up for the Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program, please visit: ButteAssistancePrograms.org or call Action Inc. at 406-533-6855.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.