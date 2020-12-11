There's still time to give to Mining City Christmas

People can sign up online, or call or visit Action Inc.

Seccomb also wanted to remind people who are struggling with their utilities to seek out assistance from Action, Inc. as soon as possible. The application is fast and easy. Seeing the demand for utility assistance rise has Seccomb concerned about Christmas.

“This year, because of the impacts of COVID, we really weren't sure if the donations would come,” Seccomb said. “It's one of those kinds of situations where it can go either way — people might give more, because they're caring for their neighbors and they know people who are hurting, or it could be that we take in less donations, because people are hurting. So we didn't know what to expect.”

Because the pandemic cost people jobs and made them ill and unable to work, Seccomb said it’s entirely possible folks who’ve never been in need before may this year find themselves in a position to take advantage of community assistance.

So far, the community has responded with overwhelming support.

If there’s a bright side to the pandemic, it’s that it gives kindness a chance to shine.