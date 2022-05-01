There’s a story behind each and every postcard

While on vacation recently, I went shopping at an antique mall and got super excited. The place was right up my alley. It was huge and had umpteen items for sale — everything from vintage Coca Cola items to antique furniture.

To be honest, on that particular day, I was completely uninterested with much of its inventory. Instead, I was a woman on a mission to find postcards and this particular place did not disappoint. There were thousands.

If you collect vintage postcards, well then — you’re a deltiologist (sounds so scientific) who peruses these antique shops, along with second-hand stores, estate sales and websites, likely searching for a specific theme.

The hobby of collecting encompasses just about every subject under the sun. Some, admittedly, are beyond bizarre. While some people collect old coins, ancient artifacts, Barbie dolls or Star Trek memorabilia, there are others out there, believe it or not, who gather items that are somewhat hard to imagine, including celebrity hair, fossilized feces, hotel “do not disturb” signs, traffic cones, chewing gum, airplane sick bags, and toilet paper from around the world.

Postcards seem way too boring in comparison but there’s an added plus for such collectors as each one has a story to tell. As I sat going through the extensive inventory, at the top of my subject list was, of course, Butte and Montana, but I had other postcards to check out as well.

I hit pay dirt and some of my recent purchases are highlighted here. Each gives us a peek into Butte’s and even Montana’s past.

Epic storm

Sunday, Aug. 1, 1948 in Butte was a day for outdoor activities. A number of Butte residents headed out on a picnic or had already made their way to the Columbia Gardens. Many more were spending a lazy summer Sunday at home.

Just after 3 p.m., a powerful storm of thunder, lightning, rain and hail hit the Mining City, lasting for an hour and a half. The storm was epic and in its aftermath, residents were left with several feet of water and widespread damage.

The Montana Standard reported “the low portions of various streets were turned into lakes.” Centerville and Walkerville, along with the neighborhood of Dublin Gulch, had “tons of rocks and debris … making car travel hazardous.”

The storm was even more hazardous to Edward F. Morn of 2222 Lafayette Ave. The Butte man was headed to work when the storm hit and the force of the oncoming water, now 8 feet deep, tipped his car on its side. Luckily, Morn was able to exit his car before it was completely submerged.

Hundreds of basements flooded, city sidewalks were swept away and some residents, due to the prolonged lightning, found themselves without power. Several feet of mud covered the roads, along with a highway just past Meaderville.

For the next few days, city workers were kept busy cleaning up the debris in the streets. As for Butte’s residents, well they were getting really tired of wet weather. The previous month was reportedly cold and wet with an average temperature of 58.5 degrees.

First courthouse

At one time, Butte was part of Deer Lodge County. That all changed in 1881, when Montana legislators named Butte as the seat for the newly named Silver Bow County.

Soon after, officials decided the town needed its own courthouse, preferably at the corner of Granite and Montana. Some opposed the idea, wanting to keep with the status quo and just keep renting offices. The majority ruled, however, and work began on the structure, at a cost of about $150,000.

Completed in 1884, the construction took more than two years and was nicknamed “the house that Jack built” because one of the commissioners, W.M. Jack was in charge of the construction.

Less than 25 years later, the courthouse was already showing signs of wear and tear and was also considered too small for the growing city. A decision was made to tear it all down and rebuild in the exact same spot.

Not everyone was thrilled with the location.

E.B. Howell called it a “stupendous mistake.” Meanwhile, Judge George Bourquin wanted the new courthouse to be built away from the “noises of the city.” Obviously, neither Howell nor the esteemed judge got their way, and the new courthouse was dedicated on July 3, 1912.

Civic Center news

In the past seven decades, thousands and thousands of people have walked through the Butte Civic Center’s doors. The facility has hosted hundreds of events — everything from basketball to volleyball to wrestling, rodeos to circus performances, fairs, carnivals and bazaars. Every genre of music has been featured there as well.

Described as a “magnificent symbol of Butte’s revitalized spirit,” the center was formally dedicated on March 18, 1952. Two days previously, though, the public was invited to an open house to tour the new million dollar structure.

Most, if not all, were impressed.

Just inside the facility were three murals depicting the Neversweat Mine, the seal of Silver Bow County, and a prospector panning for gold. The paintings were the works of Vladimir Kaminsky, a Yugoslavian refugee.

The open house was a big success. Butte businessman Kenneth Christie told a Montana Standard reporter, “I can’t find words to express my happiness. This building will do much to continue Butte’s march of progress which has been so evident in the last few years.”

Dan Connors of the Metals Bank conveyed his thoughts into just one word — “spectacular.”

Meet the Kalamahas

Fred and Millie Kalamaha came to Butte in the mid-1950s and soon were the proprietors of Terri’s Café at 3522 Harrison Ave. By 1961, they moved across the street and opened Fred & Millie’s Café at 3525 Harrison Ave.

The restaurant boasted fine food, superb service and a pleasant atmosphere. With their new establishment came a transferred liquor license from Walker’s, which had once done business at 12 W. Park St.

Neither Fred nor Millie were originally from Butte. He was a North Dakota native; she was born in Minnesota. In 1934, they wed in Stanley, Idaho. Why some 20 years later they decided to settle in Butte is a mystery, but the couple stayed in business until selling in 1973.

Beloved physician

Almost from its infancy, numerous articles have been written about the Murray Hospital, which was established in 1890 and closed 62 years later.

The hospital started out briefly as Murray & Gillespie, and later Murray & Freund. By 1905 it had become one of Montana’s largest private medical facilities and would exclusively bear the name of one of its founders, Dr. T.J. Murray.

A native of Tennessee, Murray came to Butte in 1885 to establish his practice. He would become one of Butte’s most beloved early-day physicians, and residents would mourn his death, which took place Nov. 1, 1930.

“Probably no death in recent years has caused more profound regret among the citizens of Butte than that of Dr. Murray” reported The Montana Standard.

Cowboy at work

Yes, Butte is a mining town, hence the nickname, the Mining City. Nevertheless, it did and continues to have its fair share of farmers and ranchers.

Onlookers of all ages watched as a Butte cowboy, with the help of his horse, worked the cattle in this 1910 postcard. Titled “Cutting One Out,” the artist was J.A. Elliott and it was published by the Cohn Brothers.

Oddly enough, the Anaconda Copper Mining Co., was part of that farming/ranching community.

In an Oct. 23, 1910 advertisement in The Anaconda Standard, the company touted their newest acquisition, a farm in the Deer Lodge Valley for “growing of crops.”

Thanks to its “modern machinery,” the farm apparently was a success in producing “the finest of grains, grasses and livestock.”

Costly ship

The USS Montana was a 504-foot armored cruiser built at a cost of nearly $5,875,000. Completed in 1908, that was a lot of money for the time. In today’s market, the cost would be close to $183 million.

Constructed in Newport News, Virginia, it would bear the Montana name until June 7, 1920, when it was renamed the USS Missoula.

In the months leading up to its commission on July 21, 1908, Montana officials were planning an appropriate gift, courtesy of a Dillon jewelry firm, Huber Bros.

The firm furnished a silver set, which included a candelabra, a large and small punch bowl, fruit baskets, coffee urn, bottle holders, serving trays, ladle, sandwich dishes, a cigar box, and a compotier.

Before being shipped back East, the set was displayed in a few Montana towns, including Butte. On the front of the large punch bowl was inscribed “U.S.S. Montana, A.D. 1908.” On the back, etched into the silver, was an excerpt from an 1815 English poet, John Keats. It read:

“In the vista of the years to roll

Let me not see our country’s honor fade.

O, let me see our land retain her soul,

Her pride, her freedom, and not freedom’s shade.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.