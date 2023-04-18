Theater actor Gary Mauer and his wife Elizabeth Southard will perform familiar songs accompanied by pianist Sue Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St., as part of the theater’s Community Concert Series.

Mauer starred on Broadway and national tours as the phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera,’’ as well as the romantic lead role of Raoul. In addition, he performed in Broadway’s “Les Misérables’’ in the role of Enjolras, the revolutionary leader.

Mauer had the lead role of Gaylord Ravenal in the national tour of “Show Boat,’’ and was a featured soloist in the world tour of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber’’ with Michael Crawford. He has performed with symphony orchestras around the globe.

Southard has performed as Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera,’’ both on Broadway and on national tours.

Featured will be songs from favorites like “Les Misérables,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera,’’ and more.

Tickets are $75 adult general admission; $15 student general admission with current activity card and $30 single ticket entry.

Contact Janet Thompson at 406-723-3822 or 406-498-1467 for tickets.