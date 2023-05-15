A naïve newcomer to Anaconda remarked to a Smelter City native that it probably felt heartening to see vegetation returning to the hills behind the courthouse. The year was 1990.

The woman, usually soft-spoken, responded with a burst of heat.

“I’d take the arsenic and the lead and all the rest if the smelter was operating and my kids could come home and get a job,” she said.

The copper smelter closed in 1980. The focus since 1983 has been Superfund cleanup of the pollution wrought by emissions from the towering smelter stack and restoration of natural resources lost during a century of smelting.

Restoration is meant to dovetail with or follow cleanup. That’s the Superfund process.

Now, the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, which generally focuses on restoration and not remediation but also does both, wants residents of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County to help identify ways to spend up to $4 million in restoration money on lands owned by the city-county. Another option might be to acquire property.

Remediation must happen first.

British Petroleum-Atlantic Richfield is in charge of cleanup of the lands owned by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County that are the focus of the NRDP.

“Restoration of county lands will not occur until BP-AR has implemented the appropriate remedial requirements,” said Doug Martin, restoration program chief for NRDP.

One potential use of the restoration money could be to buy the A-Hill property, currently in private hands, near the courthouse.

Martin said the proposed amendment to the Anaconda Uplands Restoration Plan could possibly sanction use of funds for such an acquisition.

“Contingent on approval of its purchase as outlined in the amendment, and additional due diligence, NRDP funds may be available for its purchase,” Martin said.

What about the C-Hill?

“We are aware of community interest in the C-Hill,” Martin said. “NRDP is not currently involved in any discussion of its future ownership.”

Otherwise, the money likely will help pay for restoring native vegetation, construction of erosion-limiting structures (such as those mimicking beaver dams), acquiring wildlife habitat and creating a trails network.

A foundational principle guiding natural resource restoration is that the profound pollution that begets federal Superfund designation has previously robbed generations of citizens and wildlife of the wealth associated with a healthy environment and its recreational assets.

In 1977, the Atlantic Richfield Co. bought the Anaconda Co. Three years later, Congress created Superfund. And Atlantic Richfield was deemed responsible for remediating the Anaconda Co.’s sprawling legacy of pollution.

A consent decree settlement negotiated in 2008 specified that up to $4 million could be used for restoration actions on land owned by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County once other remediation and restoration work reached fruition.

The remediation, focused on state-owned lands in the so-called Anaconda Uplands, was recently declared officially complete.

Before launching restoration work on lands owned by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, NRDP staff said they want to share their ideas and solicit input from the public about how to proceed with the $4 million.

A related public meeting is set for May 24 at 6 p.m. in the Montana Tammany Ballroom, 200 Main St., Anaconda. Instructions for participating remotely are available at https://dojmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023.05.24-Hybrid-Meeting-InfoProcedures-FINAL-R.pdf