The Silver Bow Greenway: A long slog toward realization

Sure-footed ironworkers from the Mohawk Nation helped complete the Empire State Building in just one year and 45 days.

Yet skyscraper builders didn’t have to contend with Superfund. Or railroad corporations fretting about dismembering pedestrians. Or managing stream crossings, negotiating with resistant property owners and more impediments to success than Pickett’s Charge.

The people shepherding the Silver Bow Greenway have grappled with all of these challenges and more. Construction of the 26-mile pedestrian trail began about 17 years ago and completion is expected to require at least three more.

Even though real progress has been made, the grappling continues. For one thing, there’s a multi-million dollar funding shortfall, with the shortage largely reflecting unanticipated delays, rising expenses and inflation.

About $20 million from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program allocations has been spent to date on the greenway but for the time being that tap has been turned off.

“We have $2.3 million left in NRD grant funds as of July 1, 2022,” said Dori Skrukrud, the community development coordinator for Butte-Silver Bow County who has shepherded the trail project through the Greenway Service District.

“Our current estimate to complete the remainder of the project to the anticipated level of development is approximately $6.3 million to $7.3 million, leaving a funding shortfall of about $3.6 million to $4.6 million,” she said.

Issues remain about access to or through private property, there are infrastructure projects to complete and questions remain about who will foot the bill for long-term maintenance of the greenway.

Construction began in 2005

In 1998, officials approved preliminary design work for the Silver Bow Greenway. Construction began in 2005 after funding was secured from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, or NRDP.

One focus of the NRDP is to dedicate money garnered in a settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Co. to restore natural resources and recreational opportunities lost to more than a century of historic mining and smelting pollution. This allocation was separate from money Atlantic Richfield agreed to pay to remediate contaminated sites and groundwater linked to pollution from the Anaconda Co.

The greenway vision pictures a pedestrian and bicycle path stretching all the way from Butte to the Warm Springs Ponds and passing through the scenic Durant Canyon.

Today, 17 years after construction of the Silver Bow Greenway launched, 8 miles of the 26-mile project are complete and open to the public. The greenway roughly follows the course of a once lifeless Silver Bow Creek.

The creek corridor’s Superfund remediation, performed by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, is generally considered to be a success.

The coveted section through Durant Canyon remains closed to the public. It is, by general agreement, the greenway’s most scenic reach.

A fish barrier near the German Gulch trailhead keeps brown and brook trout from infiltrating westslope cutthroat habitat upstream. Keeping the species apart is a nice problem to have considering the creek’s history of profound pollution.

A loyal constituency has embraced the greenway’s available stretches. These fans of the path are trying to muster patience. They walk or bike along what’s been built and savor the access to flora, fauna, exercise and relative solitude.

Jim Fay said waiting has been frustrating. He spoke during a mid-July tour of the stretch of greenway between Silver Bow Station and Ramsay. About 50 people participated.

“I’m hoping it gets done before I’m too old to use it,” he said.

The home stretch?

Now, there appears to be an end in sight. But getting there will be challenging.

Why?

For one thing, there’s that funding gap. And NRDP, the primary funding source, has said it currently has no more money to spend on recreational projects.

An email in December from Gregory Mullen with NRDP to Skrukrud spelled it out.

“In 2019, when the Restoration Plans were last revised, the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Advisory Council recommended that no new recreation projects be funded,” Mullen wrote. “They wanted funds to be spent on priority aquatic and terrestrial resources.”

Doug Martin, NRDP’s restoration bureau chief, said the 2019 update scheduled the next revision for 2023.

“Starting in 2023, NRDP will work with the advisory council to again update the Restoration Plans and during this update process recreation projects could see funding, if approved by the governor,” Martin said.

The update process takes time, he said.

“Typically it has taken nine to 12 months to move through the revision process. There are several 30-day public periods and other requirements that make this a long process,” Martin said. “Our plan would be to have the governor’s approval in late 2023, so projects allocated funding could potentially start spending funds in 2024.”

Mick Ringsak of Butte has served on the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Advisory Council since 2010. He said the Greenway Service District reported years ago that it needed about $8 million to complete the recreation project. That money was allocated in 2012.

Ringsak said he believes remaining NRDP funds should be spent on aquatic and terrestrial restoration projects in Butte Area One.

“We should spend this money on restoration, every penny,” Ringsak said.

He did not, however, reject the possibility that the advisory council could recommend additional funding for the greenway.

Poster child

Mullen said NRDP strongly suggested that Skrukrud and the Greenway Service District board seek other funding sources.

Indeed, the greenway has received funding from other sources. For example, the board for the Tax Increment Financing Industrial District for the Montana Connections Business Development Park approved donating $400,000 toward construction of a key pedestrian underpass beneath railroad tracks near Ramsay.

Yet Skrukrud emphasized that the Superfund Record of Decision for the Silver Bow Creek cleanup specifies that the predictable source of funding for the greenway would be NRDP dollars. As a result, the Greenway Service District has not actively sought funding elsewhere, she said.

The Streamside Tailings Consent Decree, which described the Superfund cleanup of Silver Bow Creek between Butte and the Warm Springs Ponds, specified that funds not spent on remediation could be transferred to the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Restoration Fund. To date, Montana DEQ has transferred $16.5 million to that fund with the approval of EPA.

DEQ is working on an institutional controls and management plan for the Silver Bow Creek remedy.

Back in July 2000, NRDP staff ranked the greenway first in a list of projects recommended for pilot-year funding.

The greenway and a separate plan to add more riparian vegetation than originally planned along Silver Bow Creek were described by NRDP as “outstanding” and were said to “excel compared to other projects in terms of their coordination with remedial efforts, in restoring lost services and in providing benefits to the original user groups.”

Skrukrud, Fay and many others in Butte and Anaconda feel the Silver Bow Creek Greenway is a poster child for how NRDP restoration dollars should be spent to restore public access to natural resources lost for more than a century because of mining and smelting pollution.

Resources lost

“It’s really a matter of environmental justice,” Skrukrud said. “It’s seeing people, at all stages of their lives, using the greenway who haven’t been able to enjoy a resource for generations.”

Joe Griffin is a former consultant to Atlantic Richfield, a former employee of Montana DEQ, a current member of the Butte Citizens Technical Environmental Committee, a greenway user and someone who understands the complex EPA Superfund process.

He said there has been some disagreement between EPA and DEQ about whether the greenway functions both as a recreational asset and, in Superfund parlance, a type of “institutional control” designed to protect a remedy after cleanup.

“The greenway is actually a remedy of protection for the resource itself,” Griffin said. “It builds appreciation in the community for the cleanup.”

In other words, the people who regularly use the greenway become watchdogs for the remediation work.

Griffin said the stretch through Durant Canyon “is going to be the gem of the whole thing.”

Dan Olsen served for four years on the Greenway Service District board, which includes representatives from both Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties. He is a current member of the Butte Citizens Technical Environmental Committee.

“I also agree that if the public is encouraged – through inviting amenities – to use the greenway, they will keep an eye out for problems,” Olsen said. “If you lock out public use with fences and gates, it will be an attractive nuisance that will invite ne’er-do-wells to sneak in and cause damage, which may, in the end, result in a breach of the remediation that needs to be protected.

“We need to consider the greenway a success story that we need to foster and publicize,” he added.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue with some private landowners for access across their property. Some of those negotiations have taken years to reach an agreement, Skrukrud said.

“The Greenway Service District has no power of condemnation, so we have to hope landowners will be cooperative and willing to negotiate an easement or other access rights,” she said. “If we have an owner who has some concerns, how do we resolve those concerns?”

Atlantic Richfield retains ownership of some relevant land near Ramsay and land north of Montana Highway One. Atlantic Richfield is expected to transfer the land to DEQ, Skrukrud said.

‘I believe in this project’

“We cannot do anything until Atlantic Richfield and DEQ complete such transfers,” she said.

She sounds determined to shepherd the recreational path to fruition.

“I think the only thing that has kept me going is that I believe in this project,” she said.

Historic mining and smelting pollution and catastrophic flooding in 1908 hammered Silver Bow Creek and its floodplain. Federal Superfund mandates and negotiations led to a cleanup of the corridor by the DEQ and funding from the NRDP and the Montana Department of Justice for restoration work and a companion greenway.

Atlantic Richfield had acquired the Anaconda Co. in 1977 and became responsible, under Superfund law, for the cleanup.

The remediation of roughly 26 miles of Silver Bow Creek required about 16 years and more than $130 million. That cleanup officially wrapped up in 2015, although Skrukrud said related work to wrap-up the project has continued.

“Since 1999, Silver Bow Creek has been transformed from a severely injured, nearly lifeless stream to an ecosystem that is recovering its original character and value,” according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The creek corridor was cleaned up to “recreational standards,” which are less stringent than residential standards.

Griffin said the Silver Bow cleanup is not without flaws but is generally something the agencies involved ought to celebrate.

“You guys should be declaring victory,” he said.

People like Fay hope to enjoy that recovered ecosystem and believe NRDP funds should be available to complete the Silver Bow Greenway as envisioned.

“The restoration is giving access back to people who never had access before,” Fay said.

As he spoke a great blue heron flew overhead. Wildflowers in varied hues lined the paved greenway between Silver Bow and Ramsay. Passersby included bicyclists and walkers.

‘A crazy good thing’

Griffin talked about how the greenway serves to unite two local governments, Butte-Silver Bow County and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and the residents within.

“What a crazy good thing…in this modern day and age,” he said.

For EPA sites on the agency’s National Priorities List, the Record of Decision explains which cleanup alternatives will be used. The voluminous Record of Decision for the Streamside Tailings Operable Unit mentioned the remedy should, “to the degree possible,” include community improvement actions in the project area. To wit, “A Silver Bow Creek recreational corridor land use as designated and adopted by the Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County governments.”

Skrukrud said the Silver Bow Creek Greenway fits all criteria to justify spending money from the natural resources damage litigation with Atlantic Richfield.

“Looking at the law and the settlement, this is the project that reaches all the aspects of the damage claim,” she said.

Martin noted the NRDP monies fund a host of recreation projects in the upper Clark Fork River basin, ranging from developing or upgrading fishing access sites to enhancing Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Management Areas.

Meanwhile, as the Silver Bow Greenway lurches forward, in fits and starts, there’s some concern in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County about whether unfinished or unpaved portions in their community will be finished.

“As the projected construction costs for the remaining sections exceed the existing funds, I think it’s natural to be concerned about completing the entire greenway as originally envisioned,” said Carl Hamming, planning director for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and a member of the Greenway Service District board.

Kay Eccleston is an Anaconda representative on the Greenway Service District board. She said her sense is that few people in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County closely follow greenway issues.

“Based on many factors, many residents feel that ADLC is always shorted,” Eccleston said. “Those of us who have been with the project always emphasize the joint effort between the two local governments. Given that, I understand why some take the ‘Anaconda’s being shorted’ view.”

Recognizing the value of trails

She said that few Anaconda region residents “are clear on the point that, based on linear feet, ADLC’s trail segment is relatively small.”

Eccleston said she’d like to see more buy-in from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County “in the form of official recognition of the value of trails as well as a willingness to actively participate in both grant seeking and maintaining trail infrastructure.”

Both are sorely needed, she said.

Skrukrud said the next segment to be completed in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, in 2023, will be from Crackerville Road to the Highway One rest area.

“The plan is to complete an underpass section under Highway One to access the Opportunity parcels and north to Stewart Street,” she said.

There’s comparatively ready access from Butte to the Silver Bow Greenway. This is not the case in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, at least not yet. Hamming said related discussions are underway.

“We recognize that the greenway will be isolated from the urban area of Anaconda, but county personnel and stakeholder groups have discussed different pathways to connect the urban area of Anaconda to Opportunity, as well as the greenway, but they’re only conceptual ideas at this time,” Hamming said.

Meanwhile, Skrukrud said many people don’t understand how complex and complicated the Silver Bow Creek Greenway project has been.

She said the trail project has had to wait for DEQ to complete remediation. She said there have been prolonged negotiations with railroads because of tracks that sometimes intersect with the trail. She said more than $7 million of the greenway’s grant funds went directly to corridor restoration not directly related to the trail development.

“Access through much of the Ramsay Flats between Ramsay and Miles Crossing was finally obtained in 2021 after 20 years of negotiations with various landowners and agencies,” Skrukrud said.

She is well aware that people familiar with the greenway are itching to get into and through Durant Canyon.

Among other barriers at present: Two pedestrian bridges need to be constructed and an existing underpass will need to be improved before the trail can be opened to the public through the canyon, Skrukrud said.

She was asked for a realistic estimate of when the full 26-mile greenway will be completed. She thought for a minute.

“I’d say 2025,” Skrukrud said.

“Everyone’s goal should be to complete this project because that’s what the communities want,” she said.

Greenways offer a host of benefits to communities The city of Roanoke, about 2,000 miles east of Butte, grew up as a railroad town in southwest Virginia. The railroad eventually relocated its headquarters and most blue-collar union operations elsewhere, tossing Roanoke into an identity crisis and a deep economic hole. Just like Butte when the mines shut down and Anaconda when Atlantic Richfield shuttered the smelter. Several years ago, the economic development community in Roanoke decided to embrace the region’s bounty of outdoors amenities as one way to recruit or retain companies: the Appalachian Trail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the James River, Smith Mountain Lake, national forests and more. Suddenly, the greenways network growing along the Roanoke River and elsewhere was seen with fresh eyes. Many contemporary companies carefully consider access to recreation when deciding where to do locate or expand. A greenway in the vicinity of a site is an added plus recruiters can cite. Pete Eshelman works for the Roanoke Regional Partnership and has been the region’s economic development outdoors guru. “The Roanoke Valley greenway system is one of the best things to happen to our community,” Eshelman said. “Greenways provide economic, community and health benefits. “They promote revitalization, preserve open space, encourage healthy active lifestyles, provide alternative transportation routes, become a tourism attraction, increase property values, support small startup businesses and encourage recreational-related expenses such as running shoes, bicycles, lodging, meals, etc.,” he said. “The thing I love about our greenways is the diversity of users. Little people, big people, fit people, out-of-shape but trying, young people, to people of all color,” Eshelman said. “Greenways are equalizers, meaning they are free to use so there is no barrier to entry. Any person can use them, and this use hopefully leads to continued use.” Greenways Inc., a North Carolina-based consulting firm, suggests that greenways generate economic activity, increase property values, promote active lifestyles and more. The Silver Bow Greenway seems poised to provide some measure of all of those benefits to Butte-Silver Bow County and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. In County Health Rankings released in April by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, both counties had troubling profiles, partly because of high rates of adult smoking, adult obesity, excessive drinking and a comparative lack of physical activity. Greenways can help people make lifestyle changes. Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda, said trails in general and the Silver Bow Greenway in particular hold great promise for the future. “One of the major reasons I hear from people that have recently moved to the area is the access to outdoor recreation,” Vauthier said. “In 10 to 20 minutes you can be actively participating in any outdoor activity in this area. “When a CEO or potential resident is exploring Anaconda, parks and trails are huge selling points,” he said. Vauthier said easy access to front-county recreation such as Washoe Park is a must-have for some people. He said Discover Anaconda and the Anaconda Trail Society have worked together to improve the quality of trails in Anaconda. “While trails are a fairly expensive upfront cost they have multiple long-term impacts,” Vauthier said. “Besides having a healthier population, with safe places to get exercise, having green spaces and trails is proven to fight depression and anxiety as well. “The [Silver Bow] Greenway will undeniably be an attraction for visitors and residents. It will be a beautiful walk or ride between the two communities,” he said. Eshelman said a person’s appreciation for greenways can evolve. “One day a person is walking the greenway, next they are meeting their friends weekly, and then one day they may try riding a bike on them,” he said.