The River: From Liverpool to Muscle Shoals

John Fogerty wonders whether you’ve seen the rain. Marvin Gaye wants to know what’s going on. The Beach Boys suspect that, yes, it would be nice.

Back in the day there were Byrds and Animals, Eagles and Beatles.

Music from the 1960s and 1970s has the power to elicit nostalgic reverie for baby boomers and other demographics in the same neighborhood.

Yet Ron Davis, co-owner of Butte Broadcasting with his wife, Shelly, said classic songs from that era appeal to younger people too, especially if they grew up listening to their parents’ music.

On April 1, Butte Broadcasting sealed the deal to buy radio station KQRV-FM known as The River, from the estate of the late Bob Toole of Deer Lodge. The station can be found at 96.9 or 99.3.

Ron Davis said Karen Toole, Bob’s widow, tried to continue running the station with personal money.

“It was a lot of money out of her pocket to try to keep Bob’s dream alive,” he said.

Twenty-eight years before, on April 1, 1994, Ron and Shelly Davis had purchased radio stations KBOW and KOPR from Shag Miller, whose radio career began in 1962. In 2006, Butte Broadcasting added KGLM, which features a contemporary hits format, and KANA.

The company’s offerings also include ButteSports.com, a website that features the Montana Tech Orediggers, the Butte High Bulldogs and Butte Central Maroons.

In 2012, the Davises donated KANA to AWARE in Anaconda. But an arson-caused fire in 2017 took the station off the air.

Today, Butte Broadcasting has 16 employees, including the Davises.

Ron Davis said the varied formats offered by the company’s stations — country music, contemporary hits, adult contemporary and oldies — are designed to attract listeners across all demographics.

“In this day and age, everybody is so eclectic. Our goal at the radio station is to go from kindergarten to the grave,” he said.

He said the oldies music featured by The River seems to have appeal across age groups, something he said is evident when attending wedding receptions where a young couple’s music selections often have roots in the 1960s and 1970s.

Davis said Bob Toole’s format reflected his own diverse tastes. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by Charlie Daniels might precede a hard-rock song then be followed by “Sunshine on My Shoulders” by John Denver.

“Bob took all the music he loved and mixed it all together,” Davis said. “He called it ‘seasoning.’”

Toole believed in local radio and local programming, Davis said, which is still heard on Butte Broadcasting’s stations.

The River contracts with Westwood One for music and entertainment content, complete with disc jockeys. Yet the station also features local weather forecasts, local advertising and other regional content.

Its mix of songs ranges from mainstream singles by Chicago and Stevie Wonder to the obscure: “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)” by the Swingin’ Medallions, “Elusive Butterfly” by Bob Lind and “I’m a Girl Watcher” by The O’Kaysions.

When talking about The River, Davis frequently referenced Toole.

“It’s my vision and my hope that by purchasing The River I can keep my good friend Bob Toole’s dream alive of local, hometown radio,” he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0